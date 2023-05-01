Subscribe at our event and save!
Interested in staying connected to our community and informed on what’s happening? Now’s the chance to get a full year of unlimited local news access with our best offer ever!
The Mitchell Republic team welcomes you to stop by our subscription event and find out more about the benefits of a local news subscription .
All attendees will enjoy free coffee and conversation along with:
- 50% off an annual subscription for new customers
- a FREE Mitchell Republic tote bag
- a referral card for a friend or family member to get a special discount
- chances to win door prizes
We look forward to seeing you there!
Mitchell Public Library
May 16
10 am - noon
221 N Duff St.
Mitchell, SD 57301
ADVERTISEMENT