Subscribe at our event and save!

By Kris Hauge
May 01, 2023 at 9:42 AM

The Mitchell Republic team welcomes you to stop by our subscription event and find out more about the benefits of a local news subscription .

All attendees will enjoy free coffee and conversation along with:

  • 50% off an annual subscription for new customers
  • a FREE Mitchell Republic tote bag
  • a referral card for a friend or family member to get a special discount
  • chances to win door prizes

We look forward to seeing you there!
Mitchell Public Library
May 16  
10 am - noon
221 N Duff St.
Mitchell, SD 57301

