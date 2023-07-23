6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sunday, July 23

News South Dakota

Wrong-way driver dies in I-90 head-on collision west of Kadoka

Authorities say a Hyundai Elantra was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes when it struck an eastbound vehicle head-on.

By Mitchell Republic
Today at 12:27 PM

KADOKA, S.D. — One person was killed and two others were injured after a head-on collision on Interstate 90 west of Kadoka.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22, authorities in Jackson County were called to mile marker 134 of Interstate 90, roughly 18 miles west of Kadoka, for a report of a two-vehicle head-on crash.

Preliminary crash information released by the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates that a 2020 Hyundai Elantra was driving the wrong direction down Interstate 90 when it crashed into an eastbound 2016 Chrysler Town and Country in the eastbound lanes.

The driver of the Elantra, a 31-year-old male, died as a result of the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The 24-year-old male driver of the Chrysler Town and Country sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Philip Hospital. The 22-year-old passenger of the Town and Country was transported to a Rapid City hospital. Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Names of those involved have been yet been released, pending family notification.

Traffic was closed along I-90 for approximately two hours before being reopened. The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

