West Nile virus confirmed in Sanborn County resident

PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Health has confirmed the first human West Nile virus case of the summer.

The DOH on Friday says a Sanborn County resident has contracted the virus.

“West Nile virus is an infection most commonly spread through mosquito bites,” said Dr. Joshua Clayton, state epidemiologist. “The rate of severe infection that includes swelling of the brain and spinal cord with symptoms of stiff neck, confusion, and muscle weakness is highest in South Dakota and other Midwest states. Raising awareness of human cases can ensure residents and visitors alike take action to reduce their risk.”

South Dakota has reported more than 2,750 human cases and 49 deaths since West Nile virus was first reported in 2002. To reduce the risk of getting West Nile, officials say individuals should use mosquito repellent and wear long pants and shirts with long sleeves in the evening. Also, remove standing water that gives mosquitoes a place to breed.

