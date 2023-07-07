Wagner man sentenced for abusive sexual contact

SIOUX FALLS — A Wagner man has been convicted of abusive sexual contact in U.S. District court.

Zander Zephier, 22, was sentenced on July 6 to 21 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. He was indicted by a federal grand jury in May of 2022. He pleaded guilty on April 26, 2023, and he will now need to register as a sex offender.

The conviction stemmed from an incident on Jan. 1, 2021, when Zephier knowingly engaged in, and attempted to engage in, sexual contact with a child who had not attained the age of 16, according to the U.S. District court.

The case was investigated by the Yankton Sioux Tribal Law Enforcement and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ann M. Hoffman prosecuted the case.

Zephier was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.