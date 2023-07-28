Thune says Senate Ag Committee will not be ready with farm bill by end of September due date

WASHINGTON — Sen. John Thune and Rep. Dusty Johnson are each working to push their priorities in the upcoming farm bill, but the House and the Senate have different timelines for when they expect the piece of legislation to be complete.

The farm bill contains a number of varied provisions, including several that serve as a "safety net" for farmers and other industries reliant on consistent revenue streams from farm businesses.

Thune said he expects the Senate will need more time before the Sept. 30 due date.

After Sept. 30, the existing bill passed in 2018 will expire, unless the Senate Commission on Agriculture passes a short term extension.

"I don't see the sense of urgency," Thune said. "I don't sense that the Sept. 30 deadline creates the incentive to get this done."

Thune said it’s been challenging attempting to strike a balance between all of the moving parts of the bill. The farm bill is indeed a complex bill, with 12 different titles vying for attention, ranging from crop insurance issuance to the hefty nutrition programs.

Thune said he hopes Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage programs see some improvement on the most recent iteration of the bill. But those changes take money, he said.

"It needs to be modernized, but increasing them even a small amount takes tens of millions of dollars," Thune said.

As for the nutritional assistance programs, which typically takes up to 80% to 85% of the bill's funding, Thune said it is crucial that they stay efficient.

The Inflation Reduction Act passed this year had a stipulation that increased the minimum working requirements for people to be eligible for the bill. Thune said that should help hem in the excess amount that some states have been affording to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients.

"I don't think having work requirements is unreasonable," Thune said.

Johnson said he is optimistic about the bill, and the subcommittees he is a part of on the House Agriculture Committee is making good headway on completing the bill on time.

"We expect that we'll be releasing some additional concepts and language as we get into September. We expect that we'll have a hearing and a markup on the bill," Johnson said. "We expect by Sept. 30 the House Ag Committee will have voted on a strong farm bill."

The South Dakota Congressional delegation will be providing updates regarding the farm bill on Aug. 16.