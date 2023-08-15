Three killed in fiery, head-on I-90 crash near Humboldt

HUMBOLDT — Three people were killed Monday in a fiery crash along Interstate 90 between Hartford and Humboldt.

Shortly after 4:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, authorities in Minnehaha County were called to mile marker 382 of Interstate 90, roughly five miles west of Hartford or three miles east of Humboldt, for a report of a multi-vehicle crash.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2014 Ram 3500 was traveling westbound on I-90 in a construction zone when it sideswiped multiple vehicles and crossed into the eastbound lanes, crashing head-on into an RV.

Authorities say both vehicles became engulfed in flames, destroying identifying features of the RV.

Three people were killed as a result of the crash — the driver of the Ram pickup and the driver and passenger of the RV — but the South Dakota Highway Patrol was unable to immediately identify any of the victims as a result of the fire. In a news release, authorities said identifying documents were also destroyed, and ages and sexes of the victims were not provided.

Authorities did not indicate how many other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Both lanes of traffic in the vicinity of the crash scene were temporarily closed and traffic was rerouted to alternate routes as authorities worked the scene.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.