The country's first all-steel swine barn to open in South Dakota

BRADLEY, S.D. —The country’s first ever all-steel swine barn is preparing to open in Bradley, South Dakota . The facility is a partnership between Pipestone Management , Automated Production Systems and Ag Property Solutions. The unique construction made it easier to build and will be safer for the animals.

The steel attic at the swine facility in Bradley, South Dakota. Ariana Schumacher /Agweek

A walk through the newly constructed swine gestation barn shows that there are no nails and no welding.

"On this site, you won’t find anything that is welded together right, everything is bolted together. And what does that do for you? Speed of installation or assembly of the structure, and also how we ship it," said Brian Rieck, product manager for Automated Production Systems. "They can assemble it on the ground, and then basically lift it into place with a crane. So very speedy construction."

Stalls in the newly constructed all-steel swine barn. Ariana Schumacher /Agweek

Not only is a steel barn easier to build, but it also has some long-term benefits for swine producers.

"It has more safety factors in that it is less fire susceptible, so fire resistance, and that’s a big advantage to the farm and then just longevity. We really think this is a 50-to-60-year structure, basically it will last until the production practices here become obsolete," said Barry Kerkaert, president of Pipestone Management.

The fans on the outside of the steel swine facility. Ariana Schumacher /Agweek

Building a steel facility does cost more than the traditional swine barn .

"It is a little more expensive on the front end, but we are going to see savings on the efficiency of the building with the interlocking panel, lower operating expenses on a monthly basis and I think the other thing being all fire retardant or fire resistant materials there is some opportunities to save on insurance premiums," said Chris Schmitz, director of construction services, Ag Property Solutions.

"There is a little more cost to the steel, but the value in the speed of construction I believe they become very similar. I mean there are also other value-added features so the insulation value, the sealability, so that really gives you value for the animal comfort, for the animal health ," Rieck said.

Stalls in the new steel swine facility. Ariana Schumacher /Agweek

It’s the first of its kind in the United States, but it won’t be the last.

"I think the benefits are vast, and I think we are going to learn more right as we go through the evolution of this system or this design, we are going to learn things that we don’t know today that’s going to make it even better yet," Rieck said.

The Pipestone all-steel facility will be stocked with 8,500 pigs during the first week of July. The barn will be owned by five families and three Hutterite colonies through Pipestone and will supply pigs to Minnesota, South Dakota and Iowa.

