Texas man sentenced to 30 years in prison for murdering Wagner man with help of Nebraska woman

SIOUX FALLS — A Texas man who was convicted with second-degree murder after he struck a man with a hammer in Wagner was sentenced Thursday.

Alexis Delarosa, 33, of Plano, Texas, received a 30.5-year prison sentence for his role in the murder of George Cournoyer Jr. that took place on Dec. 21, 2020, in Wagner. U.S. District Judge Karen E. Schreier presided over the case and sentenced Delarosa to serve over three decades in federal prison.

Justina Tuttle, 39, of Niobrara, Nebraska, played a role in the murder and was convicted with assault with a dangerous weapon. According to prosecuting attorneys, Tuttle joined Delarosa while assaulting Cournoyer Jr. and took a bat to Cournoyer Jr.’s head. She was sentenced in December 2022 to serve six years and eight months in prison. Tuttle will also be supervised for three years following her release.

The convictions stemmed from Dec. 21, 2020, in Wagner, when Delarosa and Tuttle went to the residence of George Cournoyer, Jr. and got into a fight. The fight resulted in Delarosa hitting Cournoyer multiple times with a hammer. Tuttle joined the fight by hitting Cournoyer Jr. with a bat. Delarosa and Tuttle left the home without calling the police. Cournoyer Jr. died a short time later.

Delarosa and Tuttle were indicted by a federal grand jury in September 2021.

The case was investigated by the FBI and Yankton Sioux Law Enforcement. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ann M. Hoffman prosecuted the case. The U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case due to the Major Crimes Act, a federal statute that mandates certain violent crimes alleged to have occurred in Indian Country be prosecuted in Federal court as opposed to State court.

Delarosa and Tuttle were immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service following their respective sentences.