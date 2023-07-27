State to pursue court action if Senator Castleberry doesn't repay $603K in COVID stimulus

PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota State Sen. Jessica Castleberry (R) from Rapid City has been directed by Gov. Kristi Noem and Attorney General Marty Jackley to repay $603,000 she collected in COVID-19 relief funds for herself and her business.

Castleberry is the owner of Little Nest Preschool LLC in Rapid City. The preschool applied for and received over a dozen payments of COVID-19 federal stimulus funds since 2020.

"If payment in full, $603,219.79, is not returned or an agreement is not reached by Monday, Aug. 7 at 1:00 pm CST, we do intend to pursue this matter in court," the letter from Jackley to Castleberry reads.

Noem wrote in a letter to Jackley that Department of Social Services fiscal staff discovered the payments were going to Castleberry when they recognized her name on a recent grant application for her preschool to receive another $4,000. The South Dakota Supreme Court found that legislators are strictly prohibited from receiving such funds, according to Jackley's letter to Noem.

"The Senator has a personal and ethical obligation to avoid conflict of interests. The Senator also swore an oath to support the state Constitution," Noem's letter to Jackley reads.

Noem said the Senate may resolve the ethics of this particular misconduct, but the constitutional violations are within Jackley's jurisdiction to enforce.

Castleberry has been serving in the South Dakota Senate representing District 35 since December of 2019.