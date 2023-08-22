Soybeans bring a safer playing field for Dakota State University athletes

MADISON, S.D. — South Dakota athletes are enjoying a new turf surface — new infrastructure that wouldn’t be possible without soybean producers.

At Dakota State University, a new athletic complex is being built, and with it comes a new soybean-based turf to the once grass playing fields. Fifteen different sports with a total of 501 student athletes will be able to utilize the facilities.

Jeff Dittman at the future DSU soccer stadium. Ariana Schumacher /Agweek

Not only is the university excited to have a safer playing surface, but also being able to support local farmers.

“We are really excited about that and teaming up with our agricultural businesses in the area and our producers to have this surface and so it’s a great part of our community,” said Jeff Dittman, Dakota State University Athletic Director.

Right now, the turf is already ready to go on the field that will serve as the future home of soccer and track and field, but this year it will be used for football while the school completes its new football stadium, which will be open next year.

Construction happening on the new DSU football stadium. Ariana Schumacher /Agweek

“The new football stadium is in the process as you will see the event center is being constructed right now, the turf of the field will actually go in last so the construction people have access to all four sides of the event center as long as possible,” Dittman said.

Before this renovation, the school’s athletes were still playing on a grass surface.

Read more of the latest news from Agweek.







“The grass surface is great in August, but it gets to be about like concrete when you get to the latter part of September and October, so from a safety standpoint, we are really looking forward to the opportunity to play on this surface and certainly our athletes are going to enjoy it when we get into the colder months,” Dittman said.

The soy-based turf costs about the same as traditional turf surfaces, but it provides environmental benefits as well.

“I think the big thing is it’s renewable. Soy turf comes from soybeans, it’s renewable. It performs as well or longer than the other products that are out there. It has been proven in the north that the soy-based turf will hold up,” said Terry Schultz, CEO of Mustang Seeds and member of the South Dakota Soybean Association Board.

New soy-based turf at DSU. Ariana Schumacher /Agweek

Soy-based turf products are something that are becoming more popular in athletic spaces.

“It sure seems like there are more facilities popping up with soy-based turf products and I think that’s a big thing. Though, we need to get the word out,” Schultz said. “Even down to the high school level, we see turf fields going in and we recommend that any soy growers in their local communities have those conversations with those athletic departments about using soy turf.”

Adding this turf is changing the playing field for South Dakota soybean producers.

“Anytime that we can use the products that we grow in the upper Midwest or in our farms to put it whether it’s in soy turf, whether it’s in tires on your vehicle, whether it’s soles on your shoes, there’s so many different products that can be used that we need to promote those because it’s locally grown and products that will help the environment because it’s renewable,” said Schultz.

New soy-based turf at DSU. Ariana Schumacher /Agweek

The university is excited to welcome agricultural leaders, producers and businesses to see their new soy-based athletic complex during their eighth annual Ag Bowl football game on Aug. 31 .

“I hope that when we launch the DSU soy turf project at their Ag Bowl that area businesses and growers see the new field and understand that it came from the fields that are around it and soybeans that are grown here locally and that people will enjoy the product and hopefully get the word out that any new projects coming forward, they should be looking at a soy-based turf for their athletic facilities,” Schultz said.