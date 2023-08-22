Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News South Dakota

Soybeans bring a safer playing field for Dakota State University athletes

The new athletic stadiums at Dakota State University have transitioned from grass playing fields to a soy-based turf option.

IMG_9816.JPG
New soy-based turf is on the playing field at Dakota State University in Madison, South Dakota.
Ariana Schumacher / Agweek
Ariana Schumacher
By Ariana Schumacher
Today at 5:30 AM

MADISON, S.D. — South Dakota athletes are enjoying a new turf surface — new infrastructure that wouldn’t be possible without soybean producers.

At Dakota State University, a new athletic complex is being built, and with it comes a new soybean-based turf to the once grass playing fields. Fifteen different sports with a total of 501 student athletes will be able to utilize the facilities.

IMG_9835.JPG
Jeff Dittman at the future DSU soccer stadium.
Ariana Schumacher /Agweek

Not only is the university excited to have a safer playing surface, but also being able to support local farmers.

“We are really excited about that and teaming up with our agricultural businesses in the area and our producers to have this surface and so it’s a great part of our community,” said Jeff Dittman, Dakota State University Athletic Director.

Right now, the turf is already ready to go on the field that will serve as the future home of soccer and track and field, but this year it will be used for football while the school completes its new football stadium, which will be open next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

IMG_9818.JPG
Construction happening on the new DSU football stadium.
Ariana Schumacher /Agweek

“The new football stadium is in the process as you will see the event center is being constructed right now, the turf of the field will actually go in last so the construction people have access to all four sides of the event center as long as possible,” Dittman said.

Before this renovation, the school’s athletes were still playing on a grass surface.

Read more of the latest news from Agweek.

“The grass surface is great in August, but it gets to be about like concrete when you get to the latter part of September and October, so from a safety standpoint, we are really looking forward to the opportunity to play on this surface and certainly our athletes are going to enjoy it when we get into the colder months,” Dittman said.

The soy-based turf costs about the same as traditional turf surfaces, but it provides environmental benefits as well.

“I think the big thing is it’s renewable. Soy turf comes from soybeans, it’s renewable. It performs as well or longer than the other products that are out there. It has been proven in the north that the soy-based turf will hold up,” said Terry Schultz, CEO of Mustang Seeds and member of the South Dakota Soybean Association Board.

IMG_9825.JPG
New soy-based turf at DSU.
Ariana Schumacher /Agweek

Soy-based turf products are something that are becoming more popular in athletic spaces.

“It sure seems like there are more facilities popping up with soy-based turf products and I think that’s a big thing. Though, we need to get the word out,” Schultz said. “Even down to the high school level, we see turf fields going in and we recommend that any soy growers in their local communities have those conversations with those athletic departments about using soy turf.”

Adding this turf is changing the playing field for South Dakota soybean producers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Anytime that we can use the products that we grow in the upper Midwest or in our farms to put it whether it’s in soy turf, whether it’s in tires on your vehicle, whether it’s soles on your shoes, there’s so many different products that can be used that we need to promote those because it’s locally grown and products that will help the environment because it’s renewable,” said Schultz.

IMG_9832.JPG
New soy-based turf at DSU.
Ariana Schumacher /Agweek

The university is excited to welcome agricultural leaders, producers and businesses to see their new soy-based athletic complex during their eighth annual Ag Bowl football game on Aug. 31 .

“I hope that when we launch the DSU soy turf project at their Ag Bowl that area businesses and growers see the new field and understand that it came from the fields that are around it and soybeans that are grown here locally and that people will enjoy the product and hopefully get the word out that any new projects coming forward, they should be looking at a soy-based turf for their athletic facilities,” Schultz said.

Ariana Schumacher
By Ariana Schumacher
Ariana is a reporter for Agweek based out of South Dakota. She graduated from South Dakota State University in 2022 with a double major in Agricultural Communications and Journalism, with a minor in Animal Science. She is currently a graduate student at SDSU, working towards her Masters of Mass Communications degree. She enjoys reporting on all things agriculture and sharing the stories that matter to both the producers and the consumers.

What To Read Next
3432252+Education - schoolwork.jpeg
South Dakota
School district overhead costs need to be lowered, says South Dakota teacher compensation panel
14h ago
 · 
By  Caleb Barber
a black and white historical photo of a large tornado amid several buildings in a small town
The Vault
This giant tornado devastated a small North Dakota town in 1911
23h ago
 · 
By  Ben Lundquist, Prairie Public
StatePrison.jpg
South Dakota
Corrections officer convicted of assaulting inmate at State Penitentiary
1d ago
 · 
By  Hunter Dunteman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Castellanos-Rosales.jpg
South Dakota
South Dakota elects not to seek death for Dakota Dunes murder suspect
3d ago
 · 
By  Hunter Dunteman
PierreFederalCourthouse.jpg
Local
Colorado man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for distributing meth on I-90
5d ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Mitchell Christian logo and wordmark
Members Only
Prep
Mitchell Christian unable to field volleyball, girls basketball rosters in 2023-24, citing low enrollment
5d ago
 · 
By  Landon Dierks
11-10-22PrepFootballGregoryvsWarnerStateChampionship-106.jpg
Prep
Breaking down the inaugural South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the 2023 season
Aug 14
 · 
By  Landon Dierks