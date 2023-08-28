South Dakota sees hit and miss conditions for corn and soybeans

GARRETSON, S.D. — Corn and soybean conditions across the state of South Dakota are variable this year, due to spotty rainfall in certain areas.

“Not huge rain events, just very spotty rain events, and it seems like the areas that have been getting the rain continue to get some so there are these pattern areas,” said Anthony Bly, soils field specialist at SDSU Extension.

Anthony Bly, soils field specialist at SDSU Extension. Ariana Schumacher / Agweek

Crops range from excellent to very poor this year.

“You can go in almost any region in South Dakota and find really good crops,” Bly said. “The northeast did dry out extensively, and they were really hurting up there in the Grant and Roberts County area. So that may be the poorest. Of course some producers are going to disagree with me, of course, but the best, the southeast is turning out okay, there’s a strip from northwest of Mitchell to the southwest that’s looking very very good as well, so it’s kind of hit and miss.”

These weather conditions are very different from what South Dakota has experienced the past few years .

“In the past it seemed like we had definite areas that developed drought, and this year has been different,” Bly said. “I have talked to a number of producers that received rains early and then dried out and those that were dry early and then got wet. So the pattern of this type of dryness is different than the past couple of years.”

There has been lower disease pressure this year in the corn and soybean crops.

“It takes three things for diseases to be prevalent: the host, the pathogen and the environment,” Bly said. “This year it’s been hot and mostly dry in South Dakota, so the environment is lacking this year, so the disease pressure from my standpoint, as not being a plant pathologist, has been lower than normal and harder to find because that environment has just not been there.”

Soybeans near Garretson, South Dakota. Ariana Schumacher / Agweek

However, there have been issues with pests.

“I think the biggest one is probably the grasshoppers. We’ve seen in certain areas a lot of hopper damage, and some have sprayed for those to control those,” Bly said. “As far as the other pests, you know, we’ve been thinking about and wondering about spider mites in soybeans. A lot of spraying has been done to try to control them as well.”

Grasshoppers have been found mostly in the southeastern portion of the state.

“They got a good start in the southeast because they were dry earlier and that environment was good for them so that kind of started that off,” Bly said. “Then the spider mites have been in those dry areas around the state.”

Corn near Garretson, South Dakota. Ariana Schumacher / Agweek

Bly predicts that harvest of soybeans in some parts of South Dakota could begin the third week of September. He thinks the South Dakota corn harvest could start the second week of October.