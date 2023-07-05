South Dakota legislators split over how to address landowner property rights

PIERRE, S.D. — A rift is deepening in the South Dakota House of Representatives.

A handful of representatives are attending a landowner organized rally in Pierre on Thursday, July 6.

The goal of the trip, according to participating lawmakers, is to make some noise over the issues of eminent domain, carbon sequestration, and the infringement on property rights landowners have suffered.

Also, to push for a special session.

Rep. Marty Overweg, of New Holland, said he would be at the Capitol on Thursday to support the farmers whose property rights he believes have been infringed upon.

“I’m going there mainly to show the landowners my support,” Overweg said. “But if there’s a special session, that’s a way we can handle this, I’m all for it.”

A special session requires two-thirds vote from both the Senate and the House, or a yes vote from Gov. Kristi Noem.

Overweg said, based on these odds, he doubts a special session will be possible. Still, he isn’t fully dismissing it.

Overweg and 48 other representatives voted yes on a bill that would have required carbon sequestration be treated differently from common carried commodities like natural gas or electricity.

The purpose of the bill, HB 1133, was to keep companies from being able to use eminent domain for the purposes of surveying for carbon sequestration pipelines and storage. The argument from the lawmakers who supported the bill is that carbon dioxide being pumped through those lines would not be a traded commodity, but instead would be stored, used as a method for those companies to gain carbon credits.

HB 1133 would have limited the ability of companies doing carbon sequestration to use eminent domain. The bill died in the Senate Commerce and Energy Committee.

Rep. Will Mortenson, House majority leader, who initially voted yes on this bill, said holding a special session for this issue is a cumbersome, costly idea.

South Dakota Noem is investor in ethanol plant partnered with carbon pipeline company The governor has been involved in carbon pipeline policymaking. In March 2022, she signed a bill that established taxes for carbon dioxide pipelines similar to oil and natural gas pipelines.

“I share a passion for protecting landowners, but unless we get agreement with the Senate on some proposals, we shouldn't call a special session and neither should the governor,” Mortenson said. “It would be a waste of taxpayer dollars and legislator time.”

The way forward is through well thought-out legislation, Mortenson said, which means having meetings with landowners, attorneys who practice in the area of private property law, and folks in the ethanol industry.

These meetings will be less formal, not like the summer studies set up by the Executive Board of the Legislature in April, Mortenson said.

“I believe that we should only be convening these where the legislature in both chambers has consensus on a path forward,” Mortenson said. “Until we have consensus on what to do in this pipeline issue, I do not think we should spend legislator time, or hundreds of thousands of dollars of taxpayer money to come together.”

Mortenson said he would be spending the next couple months working with Senators to gather consensus on protecting landowners. But other legislators are feeling antsy.

Rep. Karla Lems, a freshman lawmaker representing a district including Lincoln, Turner and Union counties, was the prime sponsor of HB 1133. She said landowners don’t have another year to wait for legislation to protect them from overreaching uses of eminent domain.

Lems said she and the other legislators will be taking a back seat, and letting the landowners do the talking. Still, Lems said she and fellow property rights defender Rep. Jon Hansen, reserved a rotunda at the Capitol for the speakers at the event.

“The core of this is not carbon credits, is not, you know, the Green New Deal, although I’m not for either of those things,” Lems said. “What the event is going to be focused on is private property rights.”

There are a number of issues Lems said she and the congressional delegation need to consider when approaching this issue, such as considering what counts as public use, defining a commodity and determining what role the Public Utilities Commission should play.

“Those are all the things that are in flux right now,” Lems said.

A number of legislators are working on tackling private property laws, but Lems said the next legislative session is going to be too late for the farmers dealing with the eminent domain.

While there are doubts a call for a special session would be passed in the House and Senate, legislators like Overweg are holding out for the potential for a special session anyway.

As for Noem, she may be an option for these legislators to get a special session going this summer.

Noem shared a statement on Twitter about possibly approving a special session.

“If the legislature wants to call themselves into special session to change the law, I look forward to reviewing what they send to my desk,” Noem tweeted late June.