South Dakota joins New Hampshire with nation’s lowest unemployment rate

PIERRE — South Dakota and New Hampshire have one thing in common right now: Their unemployment rates.

The two states are currently tied for the nation’s lowest unemployment rate at 1.8%, according to June employment data released Friday, July 21, by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

South Dakota’s June rate is a slight drop from the 1.9% rate the state has held since March and a slightly larger drop from January’s 2.1% rate.

“South Dakotans are the hardest working folks I know, and this record low unemployment rate is proof of that,” Gov. Kristi Noem said in a statement. “South Dakota is setting an example for the rest of the nation. We are showing that work ethic and traditional American values still have a place in the United States of America.”

With the state’s unemployment rate at its lowest ever, South Dakota’s workforce is facing a unique challenge — there’s not enough workers to fill open positions.

There are currently 24,000 job openings in the state, but fewer than 9,000 unemployed individuals in the state. To combat that, Noem spurred up the “Freedom Works Here” campaign, aiming to recruit out-of-state citizens to consider a life and, more specifically, a job in South Dakota.

Since its launch on June 23, the campaign has earned more than 250 million impressions, followed up by roughly 2,500 applications by workers seeking career opportunities in South Dakota. Excluding in-state applications, most have come from California, Texas, Florida, New York and Arizona.

While the state’s unemployment rate sits at 1.8% overall, some counties are experiencing even lower rates. Hughes, Lincoln and Moody counties all reported a 1.5% unemployment rate in May. Davison County sat at 1.6%.

“Unemployment in South Dakota is the lowest that this country has ever seen,” said South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR) Secretary Marcia Hultman. “I am grateful that Governor Noem kept our state ‘Open for Business,’ and allowed South Dakotans to keep on working during the pandemic. Our economic success is truly thanks to the people that get up and work hard every single day. With the great response we’re seeing to the Freedom Works Here workforce recruitment campaign, we’re hopeful this healthy growth can continue.”

A more comprehensive overview of the South Dakota labor market based on the preliminary June data can be found on the DLR website.