South Dakota elects not to seek death for Dakota Dunes murder suspect

ELK POINT, S.D. — The State of South Dakota has opted not to pursue the death penalty against an Iowa man accused of murdering a woman in Dakota Dunes in April.

Sioux City resident Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales, 39, is facing charges of first-degree murder and contributing to the abuse, neglect or delinquency of a child. After pleading not guilty to both charges in June, he appeared for a status hearing on Friday, Aug. 18.

The charges stem from April 26, when authorities found the body of 23-year-old Jordan Beardshear with multiple stab wounds in a Dakota Dunes apartment. After law enforcement named Castellanos-Rosales a suspect, he was taken into custody in Laredo, Texas, a city along the Mexican border.

He was extradited back to South Dakota in June to face criminal charges.

Friday’s court appearance came roughly two weeks after prosecutors filed notice that they would not pursue the death penalty against Castellanos-Rosales.

Though the death penalty is banned in Castellanos-Rosales’ home state of Iowa, he’s accused of committing the murder less than one mile across the border into South Dakota, where capital punishment is permissible.

South Dakota allows the sentence of death only upon convictions of Class A felonies, such as first-degree murder.

The front page of the Sioux Falls Argus Leader discussed the justice of capital punishment on Aug. 20, 2006. Sioux Falls Argus Leader via Newspapers.com

Though once federally banned after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down capital punishment in Furman v. Georgia in 1972, the death penalty was reinstated as a form of punishment by the same high court in a 1976 ruling in Gregg v. Georgia.

In his first act as governor of South Dakota, Gov. Bill Janklow signed a post-Furman death penalty statute in South Dakota on Jan. 1, 1979. Since then, five men have been executed in the state by lethal injection. All were convicted of murder.

Page three of the Rapid City Journal's April 8, 1947, edition, dove into the criminal history of George Sitts, who was executed for murdering two law enforcement officers. Rapid City Journal via Newspapers.com

In instances where prosecutors in South Dakota elect to pursue the death penalty, they must prove any one of 10 aggravating circumstances, including, but not limited to, if the defendant has a prior Class A or Class B felony conviction, if the defendant committed the offense for the benefit of a third party, if the offense was committed against a judicial officer or prosecutor or if the offense was committed by a jail or prison escapee.

After establishing a conviction as well as one of the 10 factors, a jury must unanimously vote in favor of recommending capital punishment. The sentence must then be approved by a judge and forwarded to the South Dakota Supreme Court for review. Only then can an execution proceed.

The death penalty has only been imposed on 21 convicts in South Dakota’s jurisdiction — four of which were imposed before South Dakota gained statehood. No clemency has ever been granted. One man, Briley Piper, currently awaits execution.

With prosecutors in Union County opting not to pursue the death penalty, Castellanos-Rosales will face a statutory minimum sentence of life in prison, if convicted of first-degree murder. He’s currently set to stand trial beginning May 28, 2024.

