Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News South Dakota

South Dakota elects not to seek death for Dakota Dunes murder suspect

In his first act as governor in 1979, Bill Janklow signed a post-Furman death penalty statute. Since then, five men have been executed in the state by lethal injection. All were convicted of murder.

Castellanos-Rosales.jpg
Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales was charged with murder in connection with the April 2023 death of Dakota Dunes resident Jordan Beardshear.
Contributed / South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation
Hunter Dunteman
By Hunter Dunteman
Today at 1:34 PM

ELK POINT, S.D. — The State of South Dakota has opted not to pursue the death penalty against an Iowa man accused of murdering a woman in Dakota Dunes in April.

Sioux City resident Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales, 39, is facing charges of first-degree murder and contributing to the abuse, neglect or delinquency of a child. After pleading not guilty to both charges in June, he appeared for a status hearing on Friday, Aug. 18.

The charges stem from April 26, when authorities found the body of 23-year-old Jordan Beardshear with multiple stab wounds in a Dakota Dunes apartment. After law enforcement named Castellanos-Rosales a suspect, he was taken into custody in Laredo, Texas, a city along the Mexican border.

Castellanos-Rosales.jpg
Sioux Falls
FROM MAY: Authorities seeking Sioux City man on Union County murder charge
A wanted poster distributed by the DCI said Castellanos-Rosales lives in Sioux City, but has access to multiple vehicles and could be anywhere in the tri-state area.
May 1
 · 
By  Hunter Dunteman

He was extradited back to South Dakota in June to face criminal charges.

Friday’s court appearance came roughly two weeks after prosecutors filed notice that they would not pursue the death penalty against Castellanos-Rosales.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the death penalty is banned in Castellanos-Rosales’ home state of Iowa, he’s accused of committing the murder less than one mile across the border into South Dakota, where capital punishment is permissible.

South Dakota allows the sentence of death only upon convictions of Class A felonies, such as first-degree murder.

Argus_Leader_Sun__Aug_20__2006_.jpg
The front page of the Sioux Falls Argus Leader discussed the justice of capital punishment on Aug. 20, 2006.
Sioux Falls Argus Leader via Newspapers.com

Though once federally banned after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down capital punishment in Furman v. Georgia in 1972, the death penalty was reinstated as a form of punishment by the same high court in a 1976 ruling in Gregg v. Georgia.

In his first act as governor of South Dakota, Gov. Bill Janklow signed a post-Furman death penalty statute in South Dakota on Jan. 1, 1979. Since then, five men have been executed in the state by lethal injection. All were convicted of murder.

Rapid_City_Journal_Tue__Apr_8__1947_.jpg
Page three of the Rapid City Journal's April 8, 1947, edition, dove into the criminal history of George Sitts, who was executed for murdering two law enforcement officers.
Rapid City Journal via Newspapers.com

In instances where prosecutors in South Dakota elect to pursue the death penalty, they must prove any one of 10 aggravating circumstances, including, but not limited to, if the defendant has a prior Class A or Class B felony conviction, if the defendant committed the offense for the benefit of a third party, if the offense was committed against a judicial officer or prosecutor or if the offense was committed by a jail or prison escapee.

After establishing a conviction as well as one of the 10 factors, a jury must unanimously vote in favor of recommending capital punishment. The sentence must then be approved by a judge and forwarded to the South Dakota Supreme Court for review. Only then can an execution proceed.

FrancisLange.jpg
South Dakota
Lange sentenced to three life terms for 2021 triple-murder in Scotland, SD
Lange pleaded guilty but mentally ill in May to a triple-murder in the Bon Homme County town in which he killed three and injured two more with a handgun in November 2021.
Jul 25
 · 
By  Hunter Dunteman

The death penalty has only been imposed on 21 convicts in South Dakota’s jurisdiction — four of which were imposed before South Dakota gained statehood. No clemency has ever been granted. One man, Briley Piper, currently awaits execution.

With prosecutors in Union County opting not to pursue the death penalty, Castellanos-Rosales will face a statutory minimum sentence of life in prison, if convicted of first-degree murder. He’s currently set to stand trial beginning May 28, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest news from Public Safety...

Hunter Dunteman
By Hunter Dunteman
A South Dakota native, Hunter joined Forum Communications as a reporter for the Mitchell (S.D.) Republic in June 2021 and now works as a digital reporter for Sioux Falls Live, with a primary focus on crime in Sioux Falls and government in Lincoln County.
What To Read Next
KayleaMcBrien-Book.jpg
South Dakota
Sioux Falls girl spent summer becoming a published author
4h ago
 · 
By  Hunter Dunteman
fair.3.jpg
News
$29 million State Fair building behind schedule
22h ago
 · 
By  Stu Whitney / South Dakota News Watch
IMG_9915.JPG
South Dakota
Kelsey Geraets named 2023 Dakotafest Woman Farmer/Rancher of the Year
1d ago
 · 
By  Ariana Schumacher
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
IMG_20230809_104556886_HDR.jpg
Community
Every Acre Counts program seeks stronger soil health for better crop yields, Lake Mitchell watershed
Aug 11
 · 
By  Kai Englisch
PierreFederalCourthouse.jpg
Local
Colorado man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for distributing meth on I-90
1d ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Mitchell Christian logo and wordmark
Members Only
Prep
Mitchell Christian unable to field volleyball, girls basketball rosters in 2023-24, citing low enrollment
1d ago
 · 
By  Landon Dierks
11-10-22PrepFootballGregoryvsWarnerStateChampionship-106.jpg
Prep
Breaking down the inaugural South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the 2023 season
3d ago
 · 
By  Landon Dierks