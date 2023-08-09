Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News South Dakota

South Dakota DCI investigating officer-involved shooting in Sturgis

The officer-involved shooting took place shortly after 10 a.m. on the south end of Sturgis.

SturgisSign.jpeg
Similar to the Hollywood sign, Sturgis has their name inscribed atop a hill that overlooks the city.
Contributed / South Dakota Highway Patrol
Hunter Dunteman
By Hunter Dunteman
Today at 4:26 PM

STURGIS — The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting within Sturgis city limits.

According to a news release from the Sturgis Police Department and Meade County Sheriff's Office, an officer-involved shooting took place near the intersection of Junction Avenue and Dickson Drive, on the south end of Sturgis, shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9.

The investigation is considered active, and authorities said there is no danger to the general public.

Statements from the Sturgis Police Department and the Meade County Sheriff's Office did not indicate what agencies were involved in the shooting, whether anyone was injured or the number of suspects involved in the incident.

In a separate news release, the DCI asked members of the public to share any information, photos or videos that may assist in their investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Evidence can be submitted to the DCI through a webpage the agency set up.

The shooting was the fifth time officers have discharged their firearms in the line of duty in South Dakota this year. Three shootings involving the Rapid City Police Department have been ruled justified, while one in Sioux Falls remains under investigation.

No additional information is available. Further details are expected to be released by the DCI at a later time.

Latest news from Public Safety...

Hunter Dunteman
By Hunter Dunteman
A South Dakota native, Hunter joined Forum Communications as a reporter for the Mitchell (S.D.) Republic in June 2021 and now works as a digital reporter for Sioux Falls Live, with a primary focus on crime in Sioux Falls and government in Lincoln County.
What To Read Next
DSC_0306.JPG
News
City of Sturgis, vendors report solid, if slowed, turnout for motorcycle rally
1h ago
 · 
By  Caleb Barber
ashleymoe.jpg
News
Walk to Remember to offer chance for parents to heal, honor lost children
2h ago
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
DSC_0262.JPG
South Dakota
Gettin' hitched at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
1d ago
 · 
By  Caleb Barber
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
emery 2.JPG
Sports
Dimock/Emery outlasts Miller/Wessington in pitcher's duel
3d ago
 · 
By  Jacob Nielson
hyde.6.jpg
News
Rural South Dakota county in decline seeks to stabilize
2d ago
 · 
By  Stu Whitney / South Dakota News Watch
080423.N.DR.MTCBECKVET1alt1.jpg
Members Only
Local
Mitchell Tech grad Beck receives 2023 Student Veteran Leadership Award
5d ago
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
SDSLittleNest.jpg
News
Senator accused of illegally pocketing COVID funds cooperating with state
2d ago
 · 
By  John Hult / South Dakota Searchlight