South Dakota DCI investigating officer-involved shooting in Sturgis

STURGIS — The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting within Sturgis city limits.

According to a news release from the Sturgis Police Department and Meade County Sheriff's Office, an officer-involved shooting took place near the intersection of Junction Avenue and Dickson Drive, on the south end of Sturgis, shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9.

The investigation is considered active, and authorities said there is no danger to the general public.

Statements from the Sturgis Police Department and the Meade County Sheriff's Office did not indicate what agencies were involved in the shooting, whether anyone was injured or the number of suspects involved in the incident.

In a separate news release, the DCI asked members of the public to share any information, photos or videos that may assist in their investigation.

⚠️ The DCI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Sturgis that occurred on August 9. We’re asking the public to share any information, video or photos pertaining to the incident with us to assist with the investigation. See link for details. https://t.co/qwJIxYS4AF — South Dakota Div. of Criminal Investigation (@SouthDakotaDCI) August 9, 2023

Evidence can be submitted to the DCI through a webpage the agency set up.

The shooting was the fifth time officers have discharged their firearms in the line of duty in South Dakota this year. Three shootings involving the Rapid City Police Department have been ruled justified, while one in Sioux Falls remains under investigation.

No additional information is available. Further details are expected to be released by the DCI at a later time.