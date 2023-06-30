Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
South Dakota Congressional delegation supports SCOTUS ruling against student debt forgiveness

President Joe Biden’s plan for student debt relief has finally run out of air in the highest court of the land

U.S. Supreme Court
The U.S. Supreme Court building as seen on Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Washington, D.C.
(Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
Today at 11:39 AM

WASHINGTON — Members of South Dakota's congressional delegation agree with the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan.

On Friday, June 30, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the plan was unconstitutional .

The Biden Administration argued that a stipulation in the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act of 2003 provides due authority to the Secretary of Education to establish the loan forgiveness plan to cancel about $430 billion in debt principal that would affect nearly all student loan borrowers.

The battle for student debt relief has been ongoing since Biden announced during his 2020 election run that he planned to eliminate $10,000 of student loan debt per borrower earning less than $125,000 a year.

When Biden’s Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona, authorized permanent forgiveness of up to $10,000 for student borrowers in 2022, a collection of six states sued the Biden administration to block the plan.

In a 6-3 opinion authored by Chief Justice John Roberts, SCOTUS held that the secretary does not have the authority to establish the plan.

U.S. Senator John Thune, R-S.D., U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., urged Cardona to abandon the plan ahead of the lawsuit.

“Instead of putting together a real plan to lower the costs of higher education, President Biden put forward an unserious scheme to force 87 percent of Americans who do not have student loan debt to bear the costs of the 13 percent of Americans who do,” Thune said in a statement on Friday.

U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D.m has been opposed to the plan from the beginning, and supported two bills in the house to halt the student debt relief plan from making any headway: " The Can’t Cancel Your Own Debt Act " and the "Stop Reckless Student Loan Action Act."

“The cost of this debt forgiveness would be a baffling $500 billion or more,” Johnson said in a statement. “Our national debt is skyrocketing, and a policy like President Biden’s would only make it worse.”

Caleb Barber
By Caleb Barber
Caleb covers rural issues and the South Dakota state legislature for the Mitchell Republic.
