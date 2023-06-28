South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation raises over $2.4 million for Feeding South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Over 2,000 people attended the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation 10th Annual Prime Time Gala on June 24, in Sioux Falls to socialize with other producers and support a good cause.

Through its 10 years, the event has raised over $2 million for Feeding South Dakota , providing over 1.5 million pounds of beef for families in need.

“It’s such a neat partnership because the producers care about their neighbors and you know, not only are they feeding the world, but they are feeding our state and our local people, so being able to take food from the farm to the table and to the tables of those who need it most is just a really neat partnership,” said Lori Dykstra, CEO of Feeding South Dakota.

“People tend to equate hunger with food scarcity and which there is some of in our home state, one in nine people are food insecure,” said Ryan Eichler, president of the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation. “But when we approached Feeding South Dakota about the partnership, they said that the hardest thing to procure is protein, it’s the most expensive, hardest for people on a fixed income to justify purchasing so what we know about nutrition, protein makes a huge impact on people, whether they are elderly, or children, it is really good to be able to bring balanced diets to people who normally wouldn’t be able to afford it.”

Over 2,000 people attended the 10th annual Prime Time Gala. Ariana Schumacher /Agweek

This year, the gala raised over $332,000 dollars for Feeding South Dakota, bringing the 10-year total to over $2.4 million.

“We’ve had tremendous buy-in from ranchers, feed yards, ag businesses across the state,” Eichler said. “I think what probably drives most of the involvement around the cause is these people spend a ton of time and a ton of effort, dollars, creating a product that they are really proud of and so when that product goes into the hands of people who need it — man, the buy in from producers has been unbelievable.”

“It’s allowed Feeding South Dakota to purchase 1.5 million pounds of beef, which we can get into every county in the state, which is just awesome for families who are facing hunger in our state,” Dykstra said.

Beef industry leaders and producers gather at the Prime Time Gala. Ariana Schumacher /Agweek

During the gala, they also raised funds this year to go towards furthering the Cattlemen’s foundation scholarship programs and educational opportunities.

“As far as our educational opportunities today, we’ve got a scholarship program in which we award five scholarships totally about $15,000 dollars every year,” Eichler said. “Then this year we are adding a major component we have a huge matching gift donor so that should be growing our educational pool for funds. Then along with that we are implementing two new scholarships called Build Dakota scholarships, they are geared towards technical institutions.”

They also have a learning opportunity for high school students.

“We have a program called the Fed Cattle Challenge and it allows young people that are high school age to own cattle in a feed yard, just an outstanding opportunity,” Eichler said.

And they are continuing to look towards the future of the Prime Time Gala and the partnerships it has created.

“Being our 10th year, we’ve already got our eyes down the road at what the next 10 look like,” Eichler said. “These partnerships are so enduring with our sponsors, our attendees, we’ve really been encouraged to take our foundation outside and so not only will we continue to raise funds for Feeding South Dakota to procure beef, but we’ve really put a major emphasis on education, supporting the next generation of beef industry participants, so what we really see is a growth in educational programming, both scholarships as well as other youth activities that tie them directly into production.”

