Sioux Falls woman sentenced to 35 years for starting fatal 2022 apartment fire

SIOUX FALLS — A Sioux Falls woman was sentenced to 35 years in prison Tuesday in connection to a July 2022 garage fire that left one woman dead.

In a sentencing hearing held Tuesday, June 20, 35-year-old Gerri Jensen was issued two 50-year sentences, to run concurrently, each with 15 years suspended in connection to the blaze that left 53-year-old Charice Admire dead.

The charges stem from July 17, 2022, when authorities were called to the 200 block of North Grange Avenue for a report of a structure fire in an apartment building. After an investigation, authorities determined Jensen had started a fire in a hallway.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said Jensen had used an accelerant on both the outside and inside of the building. Multiple people suffered injuries in the fire, with Clemens saying some jumped out of windows to escape.

Both Admire and Jensen were taken to a Minneapolis hospital for treatment of their burns, Clemens said, where Admire died from her injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Months later, in November 2022, Clemens announced that Jensen was arrested on murder and arson charges. Jensen had not previously been publicly identified pending her release from the hospital.

She was in Sioux Falls on Nov. 3 and lodged in the Minnehaha County Jail on a $2 million bond. According to jail records, Jensen has remained in jail since she was first arrested.

After originally facing the death penalty, Jensen pleaded guilty on May 24 to first-degree arson and first-degree manslaughter — a Class 1 and Class C felony, respectively. The 35-year prison sentence was below the life imprisonment she originally faced.

Tuesday’s sentencing draws to a close just over 11 months of criminal proceedings.