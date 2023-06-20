Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News South Dakota

Sioux Falls woman sentenced to 35 years for starting fatal 2022 apartment fire

Gerri Jensen was handed two 50-year sentences, to run currently, with 15 years suspended. She pleaded guilty to arson and manslaughter as part of a plea deal.

StatePrison.jpg
The South Dakota State Penitentiary is located on North Drive in Sioux Falls.
Hunter Dunteman / Sioux Falls Live
Hunter Dunteman
By Hunter Dunteman
Today at 5:14 PM

SIOUX FALLS — A Sioux Falls woman was sentenced to 35 years in prison Tuesday in connection to a July 2022 garage fire that left one woman dead.

In a sentencing hearing held Tuesday, June 20, 35-year-old Gerri Jensen was issued two 50-year sentences, to run concurrently, each with 15 years suspended in connection to the blaze that left 53-year-old Charice Admire dead.

The charges stem from July 17, 2022, when authorities were called to the 200 block of North Grange Avenue for a report of a structure fire in an apartment building. After an investigation, authorities determined Jensen had started a fire in a hallway.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said Jensen had used an accelerant on both the outside and inside of the building. Multiple people suffered injuries in the fire, with Clemens saying some jumped out of windows to escape.

Both Admire and Jensen were taken to a Minneapolis hospital for treatment of their burns, Clemens said, where Admire died from her injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Months later, in November 2022, Clemens announced that Jensen was arrested on murder and arson charges. Jensen had not previously been publicly identified pending her release from the hospital.

She was in Sioux Falls on Nov. 3 and lodged in the Minnehaha County Jail on a $2 million bond. According to jail records, Jensen has remained in jail since she was first arrested.

After originally facing the death penalty, Jensen pleaded guilty on May 24 to first-degree arson and first-degree manslaughter — a Class 1 and Class C felony, respectively. The 35-year prison sentence was below the life imprisonment she originally faced.

Tuesday’s sentencing draws to a close just over 11 months of criminal proceedings.

Hunter Dunteman
By Hunter Dunteman
A South Dakota native, Hunter joined Forum Communications as a reporter for the Mitchell (S.D.) Republic in June 2021 and now works as a digital reporter for Sioux Falls Live, with a primary focus on crime and Sioux Falls and government in Lincoln County.
What To Read Next
062023.N.DR.SCAVENGERSJOURNEY1 (2).jpg
News
Scavenger's Journey in South Dakota to take shoppers on rummage sale road trip
June 19, 2023 03:33 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
Wetlands.jpg
South Dakota
Supreme Court wetlands decision has SD water advocates worried
June 19, 2023 02:03 PM
 · 
By  Joshua Haiar, South Dakota Searchlight
DSC_4878.JPG
News
At congressional hearing, SD Gov. Kristi Noem calls conservation leases ‘dangerous’
June 18, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jacob Fischler, States Newsroom / SD Searchlight
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Mitchell_Post 18_baseball_hat_general2.jpg
Prep
Mitchell Post 18 splits road doubleheader with Pierre
June 20, 2023 08:58 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
061923.SDGA Junior.Dakota Munger-1.JPG
Prep
Area golfers finish atop leaderboards at SDGA Junior Tour event at Lakeview
June 19, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
CELLTOWER3.jpg
Members Only
Local
Plan to build 170-foot cell tower at Mitchell property approved despite nearby land owners' safety concerns
June 19, 2023 01:49 PM
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
golf-32916851280.jpg
Sports
Sixth annual Muth Electric Veterans Fundraiser golf event raises $14K
June 19, 2023 04:56 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic