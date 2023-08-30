Sioux Falls woman admits to lying about being raped on Florida interstate

TAMPA, Fla. — A South Dakota woman has been sentenced in Florida after admitting to lying to authorities about being raped on the side of an Interstate in an attempt to obtain free STD testing.

Renee Skoglund, of Sioux Falls, pleaded guilty in Hillsborough County, Florida, on Aug. 25, to one count of making a false police report. She was sentenced to serve two years of community community control followed by eight years of probation and pay restitution of $17,245.26 to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The criminal case stems back to March 8, when Tampa Bay TV news station Fox 13 reports Skoglund had traveled from South Dakota to Florida for sex. Afterwards, she decided she wanted to get tested for STDs.

“She had consensual sexual intercourse with an individual in Hillsborough County," prosecutor Jessica Couvertier said in court, according to Fox 13. "Then she felt guilty about it because of her marital status, and she wanted to get checked out for a sexually transmitted disease."

She told police that after her car broke down along Interstate 75, an unknown male stopped, put a towel over her head and forced her into the backseat of her car, tied her hands and feet and sexually assaulted her.

ADVERTISEMENT

She admitted to fabricating the story after authorities discovered surveillance footage of Skoglund purchasing the same rope at a local Walmart.

South Dakota court records say that two days after the alleged rape, on March 10, Skoglund was arrested in Sioux Falls and extradited to Florida on March 13. There, she faced charges of making a false report to 911, fabricating or using false physical evidence, false report of commission of crime and perjury.

According to Fox 13, Judge Laura Ward said she’s never sentenced anyone for perjury, but offered a reminder that lying to authorities not only takes their attention away from other crimes but can also rack up a large bill that has to be paid by someone.

Skoglund has no other criminal record in Florida or South Dakota.