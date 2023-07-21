6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News South Dakota

Sioux Falls man sentenced to 3 days in jail for Idaho Patriot Front riot conspiracy

One day after the arrest, Smith was charged with conspiracy to riot, a misdemeanor to which he pleaded not guilty. Friday’s sentencing closes more than a year of legal proceedings against him.

DEREKSMITH-web.jpg
Derek Joseph Smith, 25, of Sioux Falls, was sentenced Friday, July 21, 2023, on misdemeanor charges after authorities say he and 30 other people affiliated with Patriot Front conspired to riot at a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, in 2022.
Contributed / Kootenai County Jail
Hunter Dunteman
By Hunter Dunteman
Today at 2:44 PM

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A Sioux Falls man was sentenced Friday, July 21, in connection to his plans to riot at an Idaho Pride event in 2022 after he was among 31 people arrested from a UHaul truck wearing riot gear.

Derek Joseph Smith, 25, of Sioux Falls, was convicted of criminal conspiracy and sentenced by a Kootenai County judge to serve five days in jail, with credit for two days already served, followed by one year of unsupervised probation. He was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and banned from being within a two-mile radius of Coeur d'Alene city parks.

3479297+crime3_81.jpg
South Dakota
Two Sioux Falls men among 31 arrested with riot gear, smoke grenade near Pride event in northern Idaho
Though the booking process is not yet complete, two South Dakotans have been identified as suspects in a conspiracy to riot near a Pride gathering in Idaho.
Jun 12, 2022
 · 
By  Hunter Dunteman

The conviction stems from June 11, 2022, when dozens of people were detained by police in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, after being caught in the back of a UHaul truck near a Pride event with matching attire, riot gear, smoke grenades and more.

A bystander at a local hotel called police to report “a little army” had piled into a U-Haul wearing masks and carrying shields. Authorities were able to locate and stop the vehicle less than 10 minutes later.

According to Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White, the attire worn by Smith and 30 others — including fellow Sioux Falls resident James Michael Johnson — appeared to be an affiliation with Patriot Front, a group widely referred to as a white nationalist or white supremacy hate group.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stopped roughly one quarter-mile north of a Pride event, police say the riot gear they found as well as paperwork that was discovered during the arrests make it clear the group came to Idaho to riot.

“It is clear to us, based on the gear the individuals had with them, with the stuff they had in their possession and the U-Haul with them, along with the paperwork we seized with them, that they came to riot downtown,” White said in a press conference following the arrests.

Of the 31 arrested, only one was from Idaho. Other suspects hail from Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wyoming and Washington. Johnson and Smith were the only South Dakotans arrested in the conspiracy.

One day after the arrest, Smith was charged with conspiracy to riot, a misdemeanor charge to which he later pleaded not guilty. Friday’s sentencing draws to a close more than a year of legal proceedings against him.

Smith was tried alongside four other defendants — Forrest Rankin, James Julius Johnson, Devin Center and Robert Whitted — all of which were found guilty.

Sioux Falls’ James Michael Johnson, was also charged with conspiracy to riot, to which he pleaded not guilty. He’s set to stand trial in September.

Latest news from Public Safety...

Hunter Dunteman
By Hunter Dunteman
A South Dakota native, Hunter joined Forum Communications as a reporter for the Mitchell (S.D.) Republic in June 2021 and now works as a digital reporter for Sioux Falls Live, with a primary focus on crime in Sioux Falls and government in Lincoln County.
What To Read Next
SDDLR-BSP.png
South Dakota
South Dakota joins New Hampshire with nation’s lowest unemployment rate
4h ago
 · 
By  Hunter Dunteman
Samantha Chapman ACLU.JPG
Health
ACLU of South Dakota decry anti-abortion letter from Jackley, State Attorneys General
1d ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
7-19-23EBTSign-2.jpg
Health
'Food stamps are vital for South Dakotans,' say former SNAP benefit recipients
1d ago
 · 
By  Caleb Barber
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
082322.S.DR.BROCKRUSSELL.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Mitchell's Brock Russell to swim in Junior National Championships in California
2d ago
 · 
By  Zech Lambert
South Dakota Highway Patrol NEW.jpg
News
One killed in single-vehicle ATV crash in Hanson County
2d ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
4041861+baseball.jpg
Prep
Area Legion baseball roundup for July 18: Tabor takes care of Alexandria to open Region 4B play
2d ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Helpful_Tips_3700x2400.jpg
News
Learn how to log in to your news account, e-paper and more
Sep 18, 2020
 · 
By  Kris Hauge