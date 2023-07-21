Sioux Falls man sentenced to 3 days in jail for Idaho Patriot Front riot conspiracy

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A Sioux Falls man was sentenced Friday, July 21, in connection to his plans to riot at an Idaho Pride event in 2022 after he was among 31 people arrested from a UHaul truck wearing riot gear.

Derek Joseph Smith, 25, of Sioux Falls, was convicted of criminal conspiracy and sentenced by a Kootenai County judge to serve five days in jail, with credit for two days already served, followed by one year of unsupervised probation. He was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and banned from being within a two-mile radius of Coeur d'Alene city parks.

The conviction stems from June 11, 2022, when dozens of people were detained by police in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, after being caught in the back of a UHaul truck near a Pride event with matching attire, riot gear, smoke grenades and more.

A bystander at a local hotel called police to report “a little army” had piled into a U-Haul wearing masks and carrying shields. Authorities were able to locate and stop the vehicle less than 10 minutes later.

According to Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White, the attire worn by Smith and 30 others — including fellow Sioux Falls resident James Michael Johnson — appeared to be an affiliation with Patriot Front, a group widely referred to as a white nationalist or white supremacy hate group.

Stopped roughly one quarter-mile north of a Pride event, police say the riot gear they found as well as paperwork that was discovered during the arrests make it clear the group came to Idaho to riot.

“It is clear to us, based on the gear the individuals had with them, with the stuff they had in their possession and the U-Haul with them, along with the paperwork we seized with them, that they came to riot downtown,” White said in a press conference following the arrests.

BREAKING: Authorities have stopped this Uhaul and detained approximately 20 people. They all have the same type of clothing on. Truck was stopped about 1/8th mile from the pride event. We’re working to get more info from police. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/bez1msBz45 — Kyle Simchuk (@KyleSimchuk) June 11, 2022

Of the 31 arrested, only one was from Idaho. Other suspects hail from Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wyoming and Washington. Johnson and Smith were the only South Dakotans arrested in the conspiracy.

One day after the arrest, Smith was charged with conspiracy to riot, a misdemeanor charge to which he later pleaded not guilty. Friday’s sentencing draws to a close more than a year of legal proceedings against him.

Smith was tried alongside four other defendants — Forrest Rankin, James Julius Johnson, Devin Center and Robert Whitted — all of which were found guilty.

Sioux Falls’ James Michael Johnson, was also charged with conspiracy to riot, to which he pleaded not guilty. He’s set to stand trial in September.