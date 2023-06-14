Sioux Falls, Harrisburg men sentenced to prison for police chase, shooting

MADISON, S.D. — Two men from Sioux Falls and Harrisburg were issued lengthy prison sentences this week in connection with a three-county pursuit involving shots fired at police that took place last year.

James Lanpher, Jr., 40, of Sioux Falls was issued three life sentences, Wednesday, June 14, while 45-year-old Bonner Juel, of Harrisburg, was sentenced to 25 years in prison with five suspended.

The sentencing stems from July 14, 2022, when a trooper with the South Dakota Highway Patrol attempted to make a traffic stop along Interstate 29 in Minnehaha County after receiving intelligence from Sioux Falls that Lanpher, Jr., may be transporting methamphetamine from Minnesota.

Two minutes after the vehicle fled, court documents say shots were fired at police from the moving vehicle. As shots continued to be fired, the high-speed chase continued north, through Moody County and eventually exited the Interstate near Colman. More shots were fired as the pursuit entered the city limits of Madison.

While in Madison, Lanpher, Jr., attempted to carjack a different vehicle from a citizen at gunpoint, but the citizen was able to get away without relinquishing their vehicle.

As he continued to flee, police reported Lanpher, Jr., had exited his vehicle and was again shooting at police in the area of Ramm Heights and Southwest First Street in Madison, leading officers to return fire.

Nobody was struck by any gunfire.

After unsuccessfully attempting to gain entry to a residence in the area, Lanpher was taken into custody at 2:47 p.m., nearly 40 minutes after the pursuit was initiated. Juel was taken into custody at the same location the vehicle had been left.

Nearly one year later, Lanpher, Jr., pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and admitted to being a habitual offender. Juel had pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer and one count of ingestion of a controlled substance.

“This was a dangerous incident for the law enforcement officers responding, and thankfully, no one was injured,” said Attorney General Marty Jackley. “This is another example of the dangerous situations that law enforcement officers face while protecting the rest of us.”

The South Dakota Highway Patrol, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, Madison Police Department, Lake County Sheriff’s Office, and Moody County Sheriff’s Office were part of the pursuit and investigation.

Both defendants were prosecuted by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office, the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office, and the Moody County State’s Attorney’s Office.