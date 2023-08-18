Sioux Falls girl spent summer becoming a published author

SIOUX FALLS — A Sioux Falls girl is ready to head into sixth grade boasting an accomplishment few of her new middle school classmates can match: She’s now a published author.

Eleven-year-old Kaylea McBrien spent her summer writing her first book, “The New Pet,” which was released for purchase on Amazon on July 30.

The 45-page book follows the story of a character named Emma, who just finished up the school year. In a dream, Emma begins to feel that something is missing in her life. Ahead of a family vacation, Emma wonders whether a new pet could help fill the gap.

Kaylea said she came up with the idea based on her real life.

“On the last day of school, the 26th of May, my mom took me to go look at pets, and we got this pet named Bandit, a puppy,” Kaylea told Sioux Falls Live.

The family already had two other dogs, Chevy and Cuddles. Kaylea’s mother, Shanna McBrien, said their pets are somewhat selective, and that Kaylea could have a pet of her own.

“I love him so much and decided to write about him,” Kaylea said.

Kaylea McBrien, 11, and her mother Shanna pose for a selfie with Kaylea's first book, "The New Pet," which published on July 30. Contributed / Shanna McBrien

While Kaylea had been writing short stories for fun since she was 9, she said her fifth-grade year at John F. Kennedy Elementary School in Sioux Falls had come with a lot of lessons on writing and punctuation.

Her teacher, Kristianne Irsfeld, served as a source of inspiration to take her writing to the next level, Kaylea said.

“That really inspired me. She was always so helpful and would always help me with all my questions,” Kaylea explained.

After some encouragement from her mother, Kaylea said it took about a month to write the book. Then came time to publish it.

“It was a lot of work. We kind of edited ourselves, along with some help from her teacher. We edited it several times to make sure we got it right, then we went through Amazon to get it published,” Shanna said. “The hardest part was designing the cover and getting the pages to line up right.”

While Kaylea summed up the feeling of becoming a published author as “amazing,” Shanna said she’s enjoyed seeing growth in her daughter’s writing ability.

“I absolutely loved [the process], I’m so amazed. … This last year, she learned so much in her writing class with her teacher,” Shanna said. “Her spending time not only as a kid but also writing this book over the summer, it's been so cool because I can see the progress she’s made and the learning she’s got.”

“The New Pet” is very likely just Kaylea’s first step into the world of literature, with Shanna saying a second book, possibly in the mystery genre, could be published as soon as January 2024.

Kaylea’s first book is available for purchase in both paperback and e-book form through Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

