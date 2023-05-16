99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News South Dakota

Sen. Thune takes another swing at PHIT Act to incentivize physical activity

"We can empower people to make healthy choices, get active, and hopefully prevent the onset of costly chronic conditions," Thune said about the proposal, now backed by some three-dozen lawmakers.

Thuneee.jpg
Sen. John Thune, left, talks with Brian Goertz, plant manager of DakPak, during a tour of the 144,000-square-foot facility on Monday in Woonsocket.
Sam Fosness / Republic
Jason Harward
By Jason Harward
May 16, 2023 at 8:18 AM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A bipartisan piece of legislation backed by South Dakota Sen. John Thune could help more Americans invest in their health.

The Personal Health Investment Today, or PHIT Act, would allow taxpayers to use funds in their pre-tax health savings account and flexible savings account — two avenues for families to save for out-of-pocket health care costs — to invest in a gym membership, purchase home fitness equipment or pay for fees associated with youth sports.

From these funding sources, the PHIT Act would allow up to $1,000 for individuals and $2,000 for families to cover these sorts of expenses.

Some expenses that would not be covered include private clubs owned and operated by members or clubs with golf, hunting, sailing or riding facilities.

In a release announcing the proposed legislation in March, Thune pointed out that helping incentivize healthy habits like exercise could lead to health care savings down the line.

ADVERTISEMENT

“By giving Americans greater flexibility with their HSAs and FSAs, we can empower people to make healthy choices, get active, and hopefully prevent the onset of costly chronic conditions,” said Thune, who often references his personal experience with sports in weekly columns and floor speeches.

Thune and supporters on both sides of the aisle also mention the barriers that income can place on access to fitness.

Data from the National Center for Health Statistics in 2020 showed that families with higher incomes are more likely to have children who participate in youth sports: only one-third of children in families under the federal poverty line participated in sports over the past twelve months; for families above 400% of the poverty line, participation increased to 70%.

A fact-sheet prepared by the National Athletic Trainers Association in support of the legislation points to a 2010 study showing high cost was the most common barrier to parents enrolling their children in youth sports, with 37% of parents mentioning expenses.

The industry group further argues that investing in youth sports is the most cost-effective way to break the “cycle of inactivity” that can lead to high health care costs down the road.

“Joining a local gym or signing your kids up for little league are great ways for families to get healthy and connect with their community, but those fees can be really expensive,” Sen. Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut, wrote in the March release with Thune. “It’s a smart investment that would help more Americans prioritize their health, lead active lives, and connect with others.”

The idea of the PHIT Act is not new. In 2018, the legislation passed the Committee on Ways and Means in the House of Representatives but was never considered on the floor.

The legislation was reintroduced on both sides of the aisle in 2021 but did not receive a committee hearing.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Tom Cove, the president and CEO of the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, an industry group supporting the PHIT Act, the recent memory of the pandemic — both its impact on sports participation and its effect on people with comorbidities like obesity — could be an important reason for the bill’s breakthrough this session.

“The pandemic gave us a new appreciation for the physical and mental health benefits of activity,” he said. “The PHIT Act is a common-sense solution to allow more Americans to participate in sports, exercise and recreate in the outdoors by making such activities more affordable and accessible.”

So far, the legislation has received 12 sponsors in the Senate and 26 in the House.

Moving forward, the legislation has yet to have a hearing date set for its first hurdle in the Senate Committee on Finance.

MORE BY JASON HARWARD
904598CA-1231-40ED-B5A9-2DF4D3FD3011remote97cc55453b3413e7913c9d6ec14c2b2b82e11603-1-original.jpeg
South Dakota
'Line in the sand' at anti-CO2 pipeline rally in South Dakota's McPherson County
"Even though they're in different parts of the state, they're affecting people in the same way,” a Leola resident said about the connection between carbon pipelines and other eminent domain issues
May 16, 2023 03:48 PM
 · 
By  Jason Harward
South Dakota
Serial ballot backer Weiland set to run abortion, grocery tax campaigns in South Dakota
May 12, 2023 03:37 PM
South Dakota
SD Gov. Kristi Noem announces $200,000 tourism grant during industry week
May 11, 2023 02:47 PM
South Dakota
Regents approve 'minors on campus' policy for South Dakota universities
May 10, 2023 03:19 PM

Jason Harward is a Report for America corps reporter who writes about state politics in South Dakota. Contact him at 605-301-0496 or jharward@forumcomm.com.

Jason Harward
By Jason Harward
Jason Harward covers South Dakota news for Forum News Service. Email him at jharward@forumcomm.com.
What To Read Next
Police lights.
News
DCI, Charles Mix officials investigating deaths in Pickstown
May 17, 2023 03:55 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
unnamed (35).jpg
Local
Wessington Springs publisher elected to lead state's newspaper association
May 15, 2023 02:40 PM
 · 
By  By South Dakota Newspaper Association
Primary.jpg
South Dakota
Open primary question may make South Dakota ballot in 2024
May 15, 2023 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Stu Whitney, South Dakota News Watch
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
letter to the editor.jpg
Letters
Reminder: Many election letters subject to fee
February 28, 2022 11:26 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic News
051323.N.DR.VAULTPOLREIS1.jpg
The Vault
Justice denied: 1906 murder trials shocked Sioux Falls, nation
May 12, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-19.jpg
Prep
Is it time for South Dakota to sanction high school baseball?
May 12, 2023 02:49 PM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
IMG_5628-2.jpg
Business
AgritourismSD kicks off second session
May 15, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ariana Schumacher