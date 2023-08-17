Sen. Jessica Castleberry resigns, agrees to pay back $500K in COVID relief funds

PIERRE, S.D. — Sen. Jessica Castleberry, of Rapid City, has resigned her seat on the South Dakota Legislature and is agreeing to pay back nearly $500,000 in federal COVID relief funds. This is after she was found by a Department of Social Services agent to have been receiving thousands of dollars in relief funds for her childcare business for the past three years.

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley led an investigation into the use of these finances by Castleberry. The settlement and resignation announcement were made Thursday, three weeks since the attorney general's office first divulged informaiton on the investigation into Castleberry.

"The Attorney General's office conducted a thorough investigation into this matter and I am glad speculation from other state departments and the executive branch regarding my ethics and intentions can be laid to rest," Castleberry said.

The South Dakota Constitution prohibits legislators from receiving funds he or she is responsible for overseeing. For that reason, Castleberry's position on the South Dakota Senate made it illegal for her to accept any federal or state COVID relief for her business.

Castleberry’s small business, Little Nest Preschool, received $355,393.79 in American Rescue Plan Childcare Stabilization Grants, and $164,520 in federal PPP loans. In total, Castleberry’s business received about $603,000. Castleberry said previously that her legal counsel had told her that her preschool business would be eligible for the federal grants, despite her position as a member of the legislature.

Jackley's investigation included viewing Castleberry's emails, payment requests and other contracts, to determine if she had made any inappropriate expenditures with the federal money. His investigation found she had used funds appropriately, for things like food, operating expenses and employee wages.

"We found that all $603,219 went for daycare-related expenses, those that would satisfy the DSS, and that did satisfy the DSS approval process," Jackley said.

Jackley said Castleberry will not be penalized by the state, due to the funds she used being appropriated according to federal guidelines.

Gov. Kristi Noem signed an executive order in response to the matter on Wednesday, August 16, calling to guard against conflicts of interest in the South Dakota state government on Wednesday, August 16. The South Dakota Supreme Court also issued an advisory opinion affirming Article 3, Section 12 of the South Dakota Constitution, which states that no elected member of the legislature may "be interested, directly or indirectly, in any contract with the state or any county thereof, authorized by any law passed during the term for which he shall have been elected.”

The Attorney General's office and Castleberry came to an agreement that she would have to repay $499,129 with interest, amounting to almost $2,400 a month for greater than 20 years.

A portion of the money Castleberry accepted, about $104,100, went straight to families in need through her daycare service, Jackley said. Upon investigating Castleberry's finances, and assessing the qualifying factors of the federal funds received, Jackley said he found those families were qualified to receive relief funds.

For that reason, Jackley said he was not interested in making those families repay any of that money.

“They shouldn’t be penalized for what has occurred,” Jackley said. “Those $104,100 went to where they should go and will not go toward the payment plan.”

Castleberry may continue running her daycare business, but may not seek or receive any State of South Dakota funds that are a direct or indirect benefit to her or her business until she has been out of the Legislature for at least one year, according to the State of South Dakota's settlement with Castleberry . After that time has passed, Castleberry may apply for funds from federal and state programs just as any other daycare provider would.