SD Gov. Kristi Noem lauds workforce marketing campaign’s success, unveils partner NASCAR

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Gov. Kristi Noem has revved up the engines on her Freedom Works Here workforce campaign, figuratively and literally.

The campaign, the same one responsible for the YouTube ads featuring Noem, has brought more than 3,500 out-of-state workers to South Dakota, according to Noem, and hundreds more are waiting in line.

To punctuate her announcement at Falls Park on Thursday morning, July 27, Noem revealed a stock car, partnered with Freedom Works Here and Live Fast Motorsports, that would be featured in two upcoming 2023 NASCAR Cup Series races.

"We appreciate what South Dakota is doing for their people through workforce initiatives while providing a beautiful state to build the American dream," NASCAR racer B.J. McLeod, who will be driving the No. 78 FreedomWorksHere.com Chevy Camaro in the races, said in a statement.

One of the Live Fast Motorsports sponsored stock cars was unveiled at a press conference for the Freedom Works Here campaign in Falls Park, Sioux Falls. Photo by Caleb Barber

The goal with this program, Noem said, was not just to inject a short burst of workforce into South Dakota's economy, but to continue tuning up South Dakota's economic engine for sustained performance for years to come.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said the city is now the 121st largest in the nation, and this workforce expansion is one the city is eager to accept.

“We added about 6,200 to 6,300 people last year, but even with that growth, still hovering around that 1.7-1.8% unemployment,” TenHaken said.

Marcia Hultman, Department of Labor and Regulation secretary, said she didn’t know where in the state, or what industries, were seeing the most population growth due to this influx.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken joined South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced a parntership with Live Fast Motorsports to sponsor a NASCAR car for two upcoming races during a press conference at Falls Park in Sioux Falls on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Patrick Lalley / Sioux Falls Live

Hultman said the rate of working people moving to South Dakota since the start of the program is more than triple than what previous workforce campaigns have brought in.

“I have been involved with the Department of Labor for 26 years, and I’ve been a part of a lot of marketing and recruitment efforts, and the numbers we’ve seen are surpassing anything we’ve ever seen before,” Hultman said.

The department can’t quantify the number of people who are doing their own research and moving of their own accord, Hultman said.

The Freedom Works Here campaign may top off the tank, as South Dakota's unemployment rate dropped to 1.8% in June , tied with New Hampshire for the lowest in the country.

As the U.S. still wrestles with high inflation, Noem said this is the opportunity to advertise the state as a haven for workers across industries. The campaign’s website, freedomworkshere.com , lists South Dakota as having the shortest commute times, the third-lowest housing costs and one of the least stressed states in the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the exceedingly low unemployment rate is causing some employers difficulty finding enough workers.

"When you have this low of an unemployment rate, there's just not that many workers out there to compete for," Noem said. "Instead of getting 10 applicants for a job, they might get one or two."

Childcare and education are industry sectors that have been struggling with workforce shortages consistently across the United States.

Secratary Marcia Hultman of the Department of Labor and Regulation said she didn't know where in the state, or what industries, were seeing the most population growth due to the recent workforce migration to South Dakota. Photo by Caleb Barber

Noem cited South Dakota's statewide teacher apprenticeship program as one facet of the solution to opening up the market for more jobs for teachers. Noem and Hultman did not speak to whether education or childcare workers made up the spike brought on by the recent campaign.

Chris Schilken, Governor’s Office of Economic Development commissioner, said while the campaign is slated to end in September, it’s success so far has encouraged the governor’s office to keep it going. The initial cost of the program was $5 million.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken, stands in front of the ruins of the reservoir at Falls Park as he prepares to introduce Governor Kristi Noem. Photo by Caleb Barber

Of the more than two dozen people at the park, Jeramie Samphere, who works as an IT service provider for small businesses, was one of those who recently made the transition to move to South Dakota.

“Because of what was transpiring in New Hampshire with the shutting down of businesses, and the restrictions they were putting in place with mask mandates, I said there wasn’t a future there,” Samphere said.

Samphere said he moved his family to South Dakota from New Hampshire two years ago because of its lower taxes and business friendly environment. That message has been a hallmark of Noem’s messaging since she ran for governor in 2018, and Samphere said that messaging especially resonated with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I looked at South Dakota as being a better state to be able to operate my company, with a low cost of electricity and the pro-freedom stance that I see developing here,” Samphere said.