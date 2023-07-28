Rape charge dropped, more charges added against chiropractor after court document error

SIOUX FALLS — A rape charge has been dismissed against a Hartford chiropractor accused of having sex with a teen client more than 100 times.

The rape charge against 31-year-old Joel Martens was dismissed after the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office discovered an error had been made in court documents that led investigators to determine the teen was a different age at the time of the sexual encounters.

“The original affidavit in support of an arrest warrant reflected an incorrect date written in the initial sheriff’s office report indicating the victim was 15 years of age during the first sexual contact,” Sgt. Zach Cegelske wrote in a news release. “The amended affidavit in support of an arrest warrant corrects the error making the victim 16 years of age during the first sexual contact.”

As a result of the error, the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney’s Office has filed an amended complaint against Martens. He now faces seven counts of sexual contact with a child under 18 by a person in a position of authority, two counts of possession of child pornography, and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The amended charges, all felonies, mean Martens now faces as many as 36 years in prison plus fines of up to $72,000.

Martens was accused of having sex with the teen client more than 100 times in multiple locations in Minnehaha County.