Police investigating homicide in Sioux Falls apartment

SIOUX FALLS — The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating a homicide in an apartment building located in the Whittier neighborhood.

At approximately 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, police in Sioux Falls were dispatched to an apartment complex near the intersection of Third Street and Cliff Avenue.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said responding officers located the body of a 63-year-old male inside one of the units.

The circumstances of the death are somewhat suspicious, Clemens said, but an autopsy has been ordered to assist in determining the cause and manner of death.

“We’re operating off the assumption that there were some suspicious circumstances,” Clemens said. “Because it’s ongoing, because it’s early, we’re not going to give out a whole lot of details to preserve the integrity of the investigation.”

Clemens acknowledged that there were drugs located in the apartment, but said it’s unclear whether that played any role in the victim’s death.

Authorities did not release any additional information regarding what appeared suspicious in the man’s death or whether they had any leads.

Clemens said an update will be provided to the public as soon as more information is able to be released.

Anyone with information regarding the death should call the Sioux Falls Police Department at 605-367-7212.