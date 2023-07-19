6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News South Dakota

OSHA investigating construction fall that killed Sioux Falls worker

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has opened two separate investigations that focus on the victim's direct employer and general contractor.

police
Hunter Dunteman
By Hunter Dunteman
Today at 1:25 PM

SIOUX FALLS — Federal workplace safety regulators have opened an investigation into two companies after a worker was killed in a Sioux Falls construction accident last week.

At approximately 4 p.m. Thursday, July 13, first responders in Sioux Falls were dispatched to a construction site in the general area of 57th Street and South Dakota Highway 11 for a report of a construction worker who had fallen.

Sgt. Travis Olsen of the Sioux Falls Police Department said a construction worker had fallen from “an elevated position.” He added that nothing about the fall appeared criminal.

After two days in a Sioux Falls hospital, the victim died on Saturday, July 15.

In a statement to Sioux Falls Live, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) confirmed that two separate investigations into the work-related death have been opened, focusing on the victim’s direct employer, Core Framing, and the victim’s general contractor, Empire Homes. Both companies are based in Sioux Falls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Neither the Sioux Falls Police Department nor OSHA have identified the victim, and the Minnehaha County Coroner’s Office was not immediately available to provide any additional information.

By law, OSHA must complete an investigation within six months.

Latest news from Public Safety...

Hunter Dunteman
By Hunter Dunteman
A South Dakota native, Hunter joined Forum Communications as a reporter for the Mitchell (S.D.) Republic in June 2021 and now works as a digital reporter for Sioux Falls Live, with a primary focus on crime in Sioux Falls and government in Lincoln County.
What To Read Next
unnamed (18).jpg
Health
Interim Rules Board approves changes to South Dakota dentistry regulations
22h ago
 · 
By  Caleb Barber
071923.N.DR.MTCLEADERSHIP1 (2).jpg
Local
Mitchell Technical College program imparting leadership skills to help businesses achieve their mission
23h ago
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
IMG_7801.JPG
South Dakota
Ringneck Energy hopes to be back up by harvest after explosion in Onida, SD
1d ago
 · 
By  Ariana Schumacher
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
082322.S.DR.BROCKRUSSELL.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Mitchell's Brock Russell to swim in Junior National Championships in California
18h ago
 · 
By  Zech Lambert
7-14-23BurkeRodeoDay1-24.jpg
Members Only
Sports
PHOTOS: Wild Rides and Cowboy Pride: A Visual Journey through the Rodeo
4d ago
 · 
By  Adam Thury
4041861+baseball.jpg
Prep
Area Legion baseball roundup for July 18: Tabor takes care of Alexandria to open Region 4B play
14h ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Helpful_Tips_3700x2400.jpg
News
Learn how to log in to your news account, e-paper and more
Sep 18, 2020
 · 
By  Kris Hauge