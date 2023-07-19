OSHA investigating construction fall that killed Sioux Falls worker

SIOUX FALLS — Federal workplace safety regulators have opened an investigation into two companies after a worker was killed in a Sioux Falls construction accident last week.

At approximately 4 p.m. Thursday, July 13, first responders in Sioux Falls were dispatched to a construction site in the general area of 57th Street and South Dakota Highway 11 for a report of a construction worker who had fallen.

Sgt. Travis Olsen of the Sioux Falls Police Department said a construction worker had fallen from “an elevated position.” He added that nothing about the fall appeared criminal.

After two days in a Sioux Falls hospital, the victim died on Saturday, July 15.

In a statement to Sioux Falls Live, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) confirmed that two separate investigations into the work-related death have been opened, focusing on the victim’s direct employer, Core Framing, and the victim’s general contractor, Empire Homes. Both companies are based in Sioux Falls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Neither the Sioux Falls Police Department nor OSHA have identified the victim, and the Minnehaha County Coroner’s Office was not immediately available to provide any additional information.

By law, OSHA must complete an investigation within six months.