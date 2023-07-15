Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News South Dakota

One killed after field sprayer boom strikes semi, bystander in northeast South Dakota

A 45-year-old man was killed Friday after he was struck by the boom of a field sprayer near Langford, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said.

South Dakota Highway Patrol NEW.jpg
Hunter Dunteman
By Hunter Dunteman
Today at 11:52 AM

LANGFORD, S.D. — One man was killed Friday afternoon in northeastern South Dakota after authorities say he was struck by the boom of a field sprayer.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Friday, July 15, first responders in Marshall County were called to a section of 420th Avenue near 119th Street, approximately five miles northeast of Langford, for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

Preliminary crash information released by the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates that a 21-year-old female was operating a John Deere field sprayer when the boom of the sprayer came in contact with a parked semi-truck and trailer parked on 420th Avenue, a minimum maintenance road.

Authorities say that after the boom struck the truck and trailer, it struck a 45-year old man standing next to the vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital. The female driver of the field sprayer was uninjured in the crash.

In a news release, the South Dakota Highway Patrol did not indicate whether the field sprayer had its boom extended or collapsed, or whether the sprayer was being operated in a field or on the road.

Names of those involved in the crash are not being released pending family notification, and the South Dakota Highway Patrol continues their investigation into the crash.

A South Dakota native, Hunter joined Forum Communications as a reporter for the Mitchell (S.D.) Republic in June 2021 and now works as a digital reporter for Sioux Falls Live, with a primary focus on crime in Sioux Falls and government in Lincoln County.
