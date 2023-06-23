Noem announces launch of ‘Freedom Works Here’ nationwide ad campaign

PIERRE — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem earlier this week announced the launch of a series of workforce recruitment ad campaign commercials looking to draw workers from around the country to bolster the state’s employee base.

The campaign, titled “Freedom Works Here,” features the governor working in a variety of non-government professions, such as a plumber and a dentist, as she touts the benefits of living and working in the state.

“We have the best economy in the nation, our unemployment is the lowest in American history, and South Dakota work ethic has never been stronger. Even so, South Dakota has 25,000 open jobs,” Noem said in a press release announcing the campaign. “We need to recruit more workers to fill these positions. We are going to show America that South Dakota is the best place to live, work and raise a family. I look forward to continuing to build our winning workforce by welcoming new families to our great state.”

The campaign features the governor working in a variety of common jobs and takes on a humorous bent while advancing state economic talking points.

The first of two ads with the campaign, titled “Freedom Flows Here,” features Noem working as a plumber in a home kitchen. As she works, she tells viewers about the strength of the state economy and South Dakota’s lack of a personal state income tax.

“South Dakota's hiring. As the first state to bounce back from the pandemic, we’ve got one of the nation’s strongest economies, and more jobs than we can fill,” Noem says as she turns a wrench under the sink. “That’s why I’m pitching in. The average starting salary for an apprentice is $77,000 a year. Without paying a penny in personal state income tax. Plus, we honor apprenticeships from other states.”

A resident of the house then approaches her as she works.

“Hey, aren’t you Governor Noem?” the woman asks.

“Yes, and I’m a lousy plumber,” she replies before a voiceover finishes the commercial.

“South Dakota. Freedom works here.”

Another commercial, titled “First Day,” features Noem working as a dentist. As a patient awaits treatment in the chair, she again mentions the lack of state income tax along with a general acceptance of out-of-state professional licenses.

“South Dakota’s hiring. We stayed open for business during the pandemic and now businesses are growing so fast our workforce can’t keep up,” Noem, dressed as a dentist, complete with mask. “That’s why I’m lending a hand. We have 25,000 open positions. Here in South Dakota, you’ll never pay a penny in personal state income tax, and we accept most out of state professional licenses.”

As in the previous commercial, the patient recognizes her.

“Hey aren’t you Governor Noem?” the man asks.

“Yes I am. It’s my first day,” she replies before the same voiceover leads the commercial out.

The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation will also provide job search assistance to those who express an interest in looking for a job in South Dakota. A website has been launched to provide more information about South Dakota, its workforce needs and the positive aspects of living in the state.

Noem claims South Dakota has the “lowest unemployment in American history” in a column she penned, noting that even with the state’s 1.9% unemployment rate that the state still has 25,000 open jobs. She has also noted that South Dakota issued the most building permits for houses of any state in the nation. That number comes in at 1,035 housing units per 100,000 residents, she said.

She has also said that the state passed new rules for child care licensing to make it easier for new residents to find child care for their kids.

In addition to the TV ads, the campaign includes direct marketing that will take place over digital ads and direct mail. The campaign is guided by research that was done to identify people who would be likely to move to South Dakota to best target the ads to the identified demographics, according to a press release on the campaign.

More information on the campaign can be found at www.freedomworkshere.com.