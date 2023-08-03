Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News South Dakota

New tuition assistance program aims at helping SNAP recipients gain job skills

Four South Dakota technical colleges are offering reduced tuition for students through new Department of Social Services program

Mitchell Technical Institute has been nationally recognized by the Aspen Institute as a top-10 technical and community college in the United States. (Matt Gade / Republic)
Mitchell Technical Institute has been nationally recognized by the Aspen Institute as a top-10 technical and community college in the United States. (Matt Gade / Republic)
Caleb Barber
By Caleb Barber
Today at 3:58 PM

PIERRE, S.D. — A new state program will assist students with tuition costs in four South Dakota technical institutes.

Those four technical colleges, Mitchell Technical College in Mitchell, Lake Area Technical College in Watertown, Western Dakota Technical College in Rapid City and Southeast Technical College in Sioux Falls will be participating in the program come the start of the next academic year.

The program is an initiative both the Department of Social Services and Department of Labor and Regulations partnered on with the intention of assisting future and current technical college students in completing their schooling with widely sought-after skills.

“This program empowers individuals to gain the job and life skills they will need for their high-demand career fields,” said Matt Althoff, Department of Social Services cabinet secretary. “This will broaden their professional opportunities and help them provide for their families.”

The program will provide individuals who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits with tuition offsets for courses prioritizing trades, such as commercial drivers' license training, welding, healthcare, industrial technology, information technology, business and construction.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to data gathered by the USDA, 79% of South Dakotans who are eligible to participate in the state food stamp program actually do participate, and 40% of South Dakotans receiving benefits are in working families. About 71,000 South Dakota residents received SNAP benefits in 2022, which is about 8% of the state population of the state.

This program is another part of a push by state departments to bring workers to South Dakota’s job market, both from within and outside of the state.

On July 27, Governor Kristi Noem announced that the Freedom Works Here workforce campaign was drawing more workers to the state than any other similar campaign. The campaign has brought over 4,000 out-of-state workers to South Dakota.

A large portion of the workforce that still needs labor are in the trades. Christopher Filsinger, Chief Operating Officer of Hander Plumbing and Heating in Sioux Falls, attested to that, saying the shortage of workforce is something his company feels every day.

“We would hire 10 or 20 plumbers today,” Filsinger said. “We just can’t find enough people to fill all the jobs that we need right here in Sioux Falls.”

This program, according to the DSS, is a way to cultivate South Dakotans' talent and better prepare them for those job openings.

“In addition to this great opportunity to receive tuition assistance, SNAP recipients are eligible for a wide variety of employment and training services,” Marcia Hultman, DLR secretary, said. “Our job service offices offer career exploration, job search tips, and work-based learning leading to high-wage and high-demand careers.”

All classes at each of these technical colleges begin on Aug. 21.

Caleb Barber
By Caleb Barber
Caleb is a Report for America corps member covering rural issues and the South Dakota state legislature for the Mitchell Republic.
What To Read Next
searchlight1.jpg
News
Landowners plead for their right to keep carbon pipeline off their land
1h ago
 · 
By  Joshua Haiar / South Dakota Searchlight
The Davison County Public Safety Center serves as the home for county lockup. (Matt Gade/Republic)
Members Only
Local
Davison County felony court cases for Aug. 1
2h ago
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
Mitchell_baseball_hat_general.jpg
Breaking News
Local
Nine Mitchell Legion players charged in rape investigation
4h ago
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
080721.N.DR.PRESTURGISTRAVEL3.JPG
Local
Jam-packed lineup in store for Palace City Pre-Sturgis Party, featuring big music artists, stuntmen
2d ago
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
MillerAleksMugs.jpg
Members Only
Local
What ever happened to the Washington couple who brought adoptive daughter’s body to Mitchell in U-Haul?
2d ago
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
SDSU Jackrabbits football players with the words Jackrabbits football
Sports
South Dakota State dominates Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason poll
2d ago
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
082821.S.DR.JIMRIVERHELMET2.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Scotland/Menno football co-op does away with 'Jim River' moniker
1d ago
 · 
By  Jacob Nielson