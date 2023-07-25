Navigator hearing starts with disagreements over validity of witness testimony, cross-examination of CFO

FORT PIERRE, S.D. — Evidentiary hearings on Navigator CO2 Ventures' carbon sequestration pipeline project application to the South Dakota Pubilc Utilities Commission started with a bang on Tuesday, as legal council representing the pipeline company and landowners sparred over the validity of certain witness testimony being used during the proceedings.

Navigator Chief Financial Officer Jeff Allen was the first of that list witnesses the Commission, and opposition council, cross-examined.

Commissioner Gary Hanson asked whether Navigator's leadership considered how the route of the pipeline would affect the South Dakota population, especially rural towns and sensitive ecosystems.

"The initial option is to avoid," Allen said.

Allen said Navigator considers the proximity of the pipeline route before it starts surveying, when it first is looking at the properties on a map, to form the least invasive route for the project.

"Least invasive, but still invasive," Commissioner Hanson said.

Allen said he and the leadership team at Navigator do not believe the pipeline will inhibit crop growth throughout the length of time the pipeline would be embedded in the ground.

When asked if he would live near the pipelines, Allen said he would.

"The safety of the system is paramount to us," Allen said. "I get some comfort knowing CO2 does not explode. There have been a lot of incidents around natural gas."

Navigator Chief Financial Officer Jeff Allen during his cross examination by the Public Utilities Commission. By Caleb Barber

Several witness testimonies were objected to by Commission Staff Attorney Kristen Edwards, including testimony that was filed late, and witnesses who had been precluded in previous hearings.

Edwards said several testimonies and attachments filed from opposition the staff found to be hearsay.

"The staff found it's irrelevant, misleading," Edwards said. "We read the complete record, and disagree with the way the subject has been characterized."

Attorney Brian Jorde, who represented landowners during the hearing, rebuked the decision by the staff. He said that the Commission staff is not a witness, and should not be relevant or considered by the PUC.

Attorney James Moore, representing Navigator, supported the staff's objection.

Hundreds of attachments were submitted as pre-filed testimony to the PUC as testimonies from landowners, including personal accounts, academic articles on the impacts of the pipeline on public and land health, maps of the proposed pipeline through private land, easement agreements and news coverage of the development of CO2 pipeline projects across the country.

Edwards said the Commission staff found several segments of the witness testimony by the landowners to be "irrelevant to the case," including articles that the witnesses were not personally involved in writing.

Navigator Chief Financial Officer Jeff Allen was the first key witness to be questioned during the hearing. Before his testimony began, Jorde motioned that Allen should not be granted expert status, and that much of his testimony was informed by another witness, Navigator Chief Operating Officer David Giles, and that Allen was not qualified to speak to Giles' testimony.

Moore countered that Allen was found in a previous PUC hearing that he is qualified to address the issues brought up by Giles.

Commissioner Hanson said the PUC has already ruled in favor of the testimony submitted by Navigator, and that it is crucial the commission retains its consistency in approving or denying testimony.

Jorde said Navigator ought to be held to the same standard that his witnesses were being held to. The testimony attributed to Giles, Jorde said, should not be considered as witness testimony by the logic that the articles submitted by his clients were denied testimony.

“It makes no sense for a witness to adopt excluded testimony,” Jorde said. "Giles is not here, so it is as if he does not exist."

During a hearing the week before, the PUC held that landowner testimony must be in person, despite Jorde's motion for his clients to be peritted to virtually attend the hearing.

"The board made it very clear, unless you are here, the testimony is not coming in," Jorde said.

The witnesses and interveners scheduled to testify throughout the next two weeks include landowners, unions representing pipefitts, engineers and welders, academics and State Attorneys representing Minnehaha and Moody counties, respectfully. The hearing, held in the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center in Fort Pierre, will continue until July 27, then continue from July 31 to Aug. 5.