Mount Vernon day care providers a respite from precarious childcare market in South Dakota

MOUNT VERNON, S.D. — Ann Berg started a day care service out of her home on June 30, 2023. Her service, Little Titans Day Care LLC, is one of the three day care providers in Mount Vernon.

Surprisingly, though, no children at her day care, besides her own, actually live in Mount Vernon.

Families from Mitchell, Woonsocket and Plankinton are driving their kids to the western Davison County community for Berg to watch their children, she said, and some of those parents are driving more than 20 minutes both ways, out of the way, just to keep their kids in her day care.

Even so, Berg said her families have told her they are grateful she had an opening.

Families across the state are facing a prolonged childcare shortage. The inflated costs of available childcare, due to a workforce shortage and regulations that make it difficult for new childcare facilities to form, have caused many South Dakota families to spend well above a double-digit percentage of their monthly income on the service.

Berg said some of her clients have had to quit their jobs to have a child, due to a lack of reliable day care available to them nearby.

“They’re like, ‘We have nothing,’” Berg said. “There’s four day cares in Plankinton, and they’re all full.”

From the most populated cities in South Dakota to medium to small communities, child care centers are turning away families. Berg said she saw an opportunity to open her day care partially because of high demand and low supply for child care in the area.

Berg, before she formed her day care, was employed as a paraeducator at L.B. Williams in Mitchell, but the amount of time she was spending at work away from her newborn was the other motivating factor for her to start her business. Berg said she isn't alone in that sentiment.

"It's like, you're spending more time at your job than you are with your children. It sucks," Berg said. "That's the reason that I wanted to spend more time with my child."

A number of state and local initiatives to resolve the childcare shortage have been introduced. Last year, Gov. Kristi Noem approved a $12.5 million fund for South Dakota child care project expansions and startup for each type of childcare service, ranging from multi-facility childcare companies to single individuals like Berg.

Other initiatives, including a childcare career pathway program for high school students , have been introduced to help prepare new workers to enter the industry or start their own childcare business. These initiatives take time to generate workers. In the meantime, those who are providing childcare in smaller communities in South Dakota are conscious of the precarious nature of childcare, and the crucial rule they play in supporting local families.

Kallan Paulson has been providing day care services in Mount Vernon since 1995. She is still enjoying the job, and isn’t planning on retiring soon. Paulson has taken on a full-time helper to split the work at her day care.

She has considered rolling back the number of kids she is watching from 12 to eight, to give her more time to spend being present with her grandkids.

But Paulson said she is worried about the families of the kids she would turn away if she dropped to eight.

Another day care provider in Mount Vernon closed her businesses only days before Berg opened hers, leaving a number of families without childcare.

Paulson said she received several calls from the families who were being dropped by the previous caretaker asking if she had any space.

Before it closed, that daycare was full, Paulson said. And the person who was running it now needed child care for her own daughter.

At the end of the day, Paulson could only take in two of the children.

"I was able to help with Megan's daughter and one other family, and that's all I was willing to do," Paulson said. "I wasn't really looking for any kids at all."

Having cared for children in a professional capacity in Mount Vernon for almost 30 years, Paulson said she has worked intergenerationally: There are a few families of kids she watches whom she watched when they were children back in the '90s.

"I always tell my parents, 'If you're planning on another baby, you can confide in me. Just let me know so that I have that spot saved for a year down the road so that you're not splitting your children,'" Paulson said.

Because of the informal, word-of-mouth way that families learn of child care options, Paulson said she doesn't know what her families would do if she suddenly had to close her service down.

“Am I confident? No,” Paulson said. “I think my families would struggle terribly to find day care.”