News South Dakota

Motorcyclist killed Sunday in Minnehaha County crash

Authorities say the motorcyclist was performing a U-turn on Highway 11 when it was struck by another vehicle.

Hunter Dunteman
By Hunter Dunteman
Today at 11:04 AM

CORSON, S.D. — One person was killed Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in eastern Minnehaha County.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, July 9, authorities in Minnehaha County were called to mile marker 85 of South Dakota Highway 11, roughly three miles north of Corson, for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

Preliminary crash information released by the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates that a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling north on Highway 11 when it pulled over to the side of the road.

As a northbound 2016 Hyundai Tucson approached the motorcycle, authorities say the motorcycle turned out in front of the Hyundai to perform a U-turn. The Hyundai struck the motorcycle during the maneuver.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said the 62-year-old male driver of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital, where he later died. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The 28-year-old female driver of the Hyundai was not injured in the crash.

The names of those involved in the crash have not yet been released pending family notification. The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

Latest news from Public Safety...

A South Dakota native, Hunter joined Forum Communications as a reporter for the Mitchell (S.D.) Republic in June 2021 and now works as a digital reporter for Sioux Falls Live, with a primary focus on crime in Sioux Falls and government in Lincoln County.
