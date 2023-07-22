Motorcyclist killed Saturday in southeastern Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS — A motorcyclist was killed early Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash in southeastern Sioux Falls.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, July 22, first responders in Sioux Falls were dispatched to South Sycamore Avenue and East 53rd Street for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

An investigation headed up by the Sioux Falls Police Department Traffic Section indicates that a 19-year-old man was driving a Yamaha motorcycle southbound on Sycamore Avenue when he left the roadway and struck a sign.

The man sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Police said the driver was wearing a helmet as well as safety equipment and apparel.

It is unknown at this time if speed was a factor, and drugs and alcohol do not readily appear to be a factor in the crash, authorities said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The name of the victim has not been released pending family notification, and the Sioux Falls Police Department is continuing its investigation into the crash.