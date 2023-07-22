6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News South Dakota

Motorcyclist killed Saturday in southeastern Sioux Falls

It is unknown at this time if speed was a factor, and drugs and alcohol do not readily appear to be a factor in the crash, authorities said in a statement.

SiouxFallsPolice.jpeg
Hunter Dunteman
By Hunter Dunteman
Today at 12:58 PM

SIOUX FALLS — A motorcyclist was killed early Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash in southeastern Sioux Falls.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, July 22, first responders in Sioux Falls were dispatched to South Sycamore Avenue and East 53rd Street for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

An investigation headed up by the Sioux Falls Police Department Traffic Section indicates that a 19-year-old man was driving a Yamaha motorcycle southbound on Sycamore Avenue when he left the roadway and struck a sign.

The man sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Police said the driver was wearing a helmet as well as safety equipment and apparel.

It is unknown at this time if speed was a factor, and drugs and alcohol do not readily appear to be a factor in the crash, authorities said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The name of the victim has not been released pending family notification, and the Sioux Falls Police Department is continuing its investigation into the crash.

Latest news from Public Safety...

Hunter Dunteman
By Hunter Dunteman
A South Dakota native, Hunter joined Forum Communications as a reporter for the Mitchell (S.D.) Republic in June 2021 and now works as a digital reporter for Sioux Falls Live, with a primary focus on crime in Sioux Falls and government in Lincoln County.
What To Read Next
SDDLR-BSP.png
South Dakota
South Dakota joins New Hampshire with nation’s lowest unemployment rate
1d ago
 · 
By  Hunter Dunteman
Samantha Chapman ACLU.JPG
Health
ACLU of South Dakota decry anti-abortion letter from Jackley, State Attorneys General
1d ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
7-19-23EBTSign-2.jpg
Health
'Food stamps are vital for South Dakotans,' say former SNAP benefit recipients
1d ago
 · 
By  Caleb Barber
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
082322.S.DR.BROCKRUSSELL.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Mitchell's Brock Russell to swim in Junior National Championships in California
3d ago
 · 
By  Zech Lambert
South Dakota Highway Patrol NEW.jpg
News
One killed in single-vehicle ATV crash in Hanson County
3d ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
4041861+baseball.jpg
Prep
Area Legion baseball roundup for July 18: Tabor takes care of Alexandria to open Region 4B play
3d ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Helpful_Tips_3700x2400.jpg
News
Learn how to log in to your news account, e-paper and more
Sep 18, 2020
 · 
By  Kris Hauge