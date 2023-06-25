Motorcyclist dies after two-vehicle crash in western Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS — A motorcyclist has died Friday after a two-vehicle crash in western Sioux Falls.

Shortly after 1:45 p.m. Friday, June 23, first responders were dispatched to the intersection of West 41st Street and Ellis Road for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

Preliminary information released by the Sioux Falls Police Department indicates that a northbound motorcycle collided with a southbound truck while the truck was turning left through the intersection.

Sgt. Joel Dalton said the motorcyclist, an adult male, was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

The victim’s name has not yet been released, pending notification of family.

The Sioux Falls Police Traffic Unit is leading the investigation into the crash with assistance from the department’s unmanned aerial surveillance, or UAS, team.

Dalton did not indicate whether charges are being considered in the case.