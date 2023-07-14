Man shot by Sioux Falls police after home burglary call

SIOUX FALLS — An armed Sioux Falls man was shot by police early Friday morning while authorities were investigating his possible connection to an earlier home burglary, according to police chief Jon Thum.

Sean Kilbourn, 35, of Sioux Falls, was struck by gunfire from a single officer in the backyard of a Sioux Falls residence shortly after 1 a.m. Friday, July 14. He was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

According to Thum, the shooting stems from shortly after 9:15 p.m. Thursday, July 13, when police in Sioux Falls received a call about a garage burglary near West Brookings Street and Norths Walts Avenue.

The reporting party told police they were in their home when they heard banging coming from inside their garage. While investigating the noises, the victim saw an individual rummaging through their car.

Thum said that when the victim confronted the man, the suspect pointed a handgun at the homeowner and “held him at bay” while he fled the garage into the neighborhood.

The victim called police, who quickly responded to the area, but no suspect was located.

Police were able to get a good description of the suspect, Thum said, with the victim providing several distinctive descriptors.

Hours later, at approximately 1 a.m. Friday, July 14, authorities were working an unrelated call near the area of Rice Street and Prairie Avenue when they observed a male unrelated to their call walking past. Thum said officers believed the man matched the description of the garage burglary.

When officers attempted to make contact with the man, later identified as Kilbourn, Thum said Kilbourn ran through a nearby neighborhood. During a foot pursuit, one officer located Kilbourn in the backyard of a home.

Thum would not say if Kilbourn is believed to have drawn, displayed or pointed a weapon, but said one officer fired his duty weapon at Kilbourn, striking him. Thum confirmed that a firearm was recovered from the scene.

After a brief stay in the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, Kilbourn was taken into custody and lodged in the Minnehaha County Jail on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a felon and a parole hold.

Thum said detectives are still investigating whether Kilbourn was the individual who entered the garage hours before the shooting.

“There were some key descriptive factors that led officers to believe that individual was involved in the garage incident,” Thum said. “We believe they’re connected, but we’re still investigating.”

Friday’s officer-involved shooting was the 10th since Thum became chief in July 2021. He said that since he first became an officer in 2005, the presence of guns in Sioux Falls has increased noticeably.

“When I was a young cop … in 2005 if you came across a firearm it was a significant event,” he said. “Now, it’s a regular event.”

The officer who shot Kilbourn, who has not been identified, was placed on administrative leave, as is standard in officer-involved shootings. The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the use of force.

The shooting was the Sioux Falls Police Department’s first in 2023 and the fourth in South Dakota this year.

Every officer-involved shooting in South Dakota since at least 2007 — the earliest for which reports are available online through the South Dakota Attorney General’s website — has been deemed a justified use of force.

Thum said more charges are possible against Kilbourn, depending on the outcome of the investigation.