Lincoln County residents pressure commission to act on pipeline ordinance

CANTON, S.D. — It’s been two weeks since the Lincoln County Planning Commission advanced an ordinance regulating pipelines, and residents of the county are calling on the county’s Board of Commission to address the ordinance quickly.

The Lincoln County Planning Commission on June 20 advanced a carbon pipeline ordinance that mainly established setbacks for new transmission lines in the county. Though slightly altered from the citizen-initiated amendment’s original text, the body voted 3-2 in favor of the following setbacks:



2,000 feet from dwellings, churches, businesses and eligible sites;

A half-mile from public parks, schools and health care facilities;

A half-mile from municipalities of 500 or fewer population;

Three-quarters of a mile from municipalities between 500 and 5,000 population;

One mile from municipalities of 5,000 or more population.

Sioux Falls Lincoln County advances pipeline ordinance establishing setbacks In a 3-2 vote, the Planning and Zoning Commission advanced a pipeline ordinance with amendments that, among other changes, increased the setback distance to one mile from municipalities.

The June 20 passage from the planning board came with hesitation from the body’s legal counsel, Bill Golden, as well as Lincoln County Planning and Zoning Director Toby Brown, as both feel that some ambiguity in the ordinance amendment could leave the county exploring legal questions.

“I think legal counsel still would have concerns about overall legal concerns they might have,” Brown told the board ahead of the vote.

Lincoln County Planning Director Toby Brown, front, speaks to the Lincoln County Planning Commission on setback proposals for carbon dioxide pipelines in Lincoln County on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Screenshot / Lincoln County via YouTube

One legal quandary Brown expressed focused on a grandfather clause. As written, Brown said the amendment would place existing transmission lines, such as overhead power lines, in non-compliance with county code. A grandfather clause would have to be carefully crafted, he said, so as to not include controversial carbon pipelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

The planning commission advanced the ordinance anyway without a grandfather clause in place.

The Lincoln County Commission could have taken up the issue at their most recent meeting on June 27, but didn’t. That led to some citizens calling on the commission to act quicker.

“Are there any commissioners that have not seen the ordinance that's been submitted?"

"I can't expect so because it has been in previous meetings also,” said Ernest Stratmeyer, of Worthing. “Planning and zoning has revised and passed the ordinance a second time. We need you as commissioners to help the Lincoln County citizens by voting on this ordinance and getting it in place. This is the job of the commission.”

Stratmeyer said that other counties have put in place moratoriums to buy themselves extra time to establish their rules, and added that the county should make the right move by passing it.

Worthing resident Ernest Startmeyer speaks to the Lincoln County Commission on June 27, 2023, asking them to quickly vote in favor of a pipeline ordinance. Screenshot / Lincoln County via YouTube

“On this ordinance, a ‘yes’ vote would indicate that you, the commissioners, are working for the citizens. A ‘no’ vote would indicate your work is for something else,” he said. “Do what’s right and pass the ordinance.”

Sioux Falls resident Gary Schuster said pipelines near homes or businesses will increase hazards to residents of the county, specifically those that are closest to it. He asked that the ordinance be placed on the next agenda to help the citizens.

“It very much affects the people of Lincoln County,” Schuster said. “Please take the opportunity to put that ordinance on the agenda.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fairview resident Linda Montgomery, who is adamantly against the carbon pipelines, also called on the commission to place the ordinance on the agenda so that citizens can once again give their input.

“I have to always state that I do not agree with the pipeline. This could’ve been stopped and still should be stopped in Lincoln County. We don’t need it, we don’t want it,” Montgomery said. “I would like to have you be able to put out very soon when you’re putting it on the schedule. … I would like to get to the point to have citizens talk about this issue.”

The added pressure from residents comes as lawmakers are calling on Gov. Kristi Noem to use a special legislative session to address surveying issues after armed security guards accompanied pipeline companies on private land to begin surveying in northern South Dakota.

.@govkristinoem let's call a special session. Landowner's rights are being seized by a Chinese connected corporation in the name of "eminent domain," and I'll stay as long as it takes to convince Senate leadership to stand for our South Dakota landowners’ Constitutional rights. https://t.co/y9S7G0gauW — Rep. Jon Hansen (@RepJonHansen) June 26, 2023

A stream of landowners have also called on regulators to issue a federal moratorium on carbon pipelines during a two-day meeting in Des Moines.

Though residents of Lincoln County are asking the commission to place the pipeline ordinance on the agenda, it’s unclear when exactly the body will take up the issue. With the Independence Day holiday interrupting the commission’s usual first-Tuesday-of-the-month meeting, the issue will not be discussed until, at the earliest, its next meeting on July 11.

The Lincoln County Commission meets on the first, second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at the county’s courthouse in Canton. If the question is not addressed on July 11, it will remain unanswered until at least July 25.