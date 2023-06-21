Lincoln County advances pipeline ordinance establishing setbacks

CANTON, S.D. — Lincoln County planning officials have advanced a pipeline ordinance that creates larger-than-expected setbacks from municipalities.

With a 3-2 vote, the Lincoln County Planning Commission on Tuesday, June 20, advanced a citizen-initiated text amendment to zoning ordinances of the county that particularly targeted how pipelines are regulated.

As Summit Carbon Solutions and Navigator CO2 Ventures are both planning to construct carbon pipelines through the state, the original citizen-initiated amendment called for varying setbacks based on a multitude of criteria, specifically requiring that pipelines be set back at least:



2,000 feet from dwellings, churches, businesses and eligible sites;

A half-mile from public parks, schools and health care facilities;

A half-mile from municipalities of 500 or fewer population;

Three-quarters of a mile from municipalities between 500 and 5,000 population;

One mile from municipalities of 5,000 or more population.

The Planning Commission, however, revised those setbacks, significantly decreasing the distance from dwellings, churches and businesses to 750 feet but sharply increasing the distance from cities and towns to one mile, regardless of size.

The discussion came as Fairview resident Scott Montgomery provided the commission with statistics on the number of pipeline incidents in the United States and the damages they’ve caused.

“Look at the incident rate, look at what happens with the other pipelines. On average, there’s just shy of two incidents per day,” he said. “People are killed with these pipelines. Property damage is in the billions of dollars.”

He specifically pointed to Satartia, Mississippi, where a carbon dioxide pipeline ruptured in 2022, injuring at least 40 people.

“That pipeline was outside the danger area of Satartia. The pipeline people kept saying there were no OSHA incidents. OSHA doesn’t record incidents of people being injured who don't work for the company,” Montgomery said. “There were people that were injured there and … will not recover. We’re just asking for you to help us.”

Scott Montgomery, of Fairview, tells the Lincoln County Planning Commission about a carbon dioxide pipeline rupture in Mississippi that hurt more than 40 people. Behind him sits a woman wearing a t-shirt depicting the words "CO2 carbon pipelines" in a circle with a line through it. Screenshot / Lincoln County via YouTube

Determining a safe distance for cities and towns from the pipeline and variations of the distance based on size was one item some commission members took issue with, noting that the rule might hinder smaller towns from freely growing in all directions.

“If you’ve got a half-mile setback from these smaller communities, and these communities start developing and growing, all of a sudden they're not going to be able to develop anymore because they have this pipeline within a half-mile,” said Commissioner Collin Enstead. “What happens if Hudson starts growing or Davis starts growing? If the pipeline is a half-mile from that town, is that going to hinder the development of these smaller communities?”

Enstead said residents of smaller towns shouldn’t be treated any differently, and should be afforded the same rights and respect as residents of bigger communities. Commission Chair Wendi Hogan, however, wondered if the larger setbacks would leave any pipeline companies room to build.

“[The pipelines] are going to go in the more rural areas, any of them are,” she said, “and if you start with all these larger setbacks, are they going to have a route?”

A trio of excavators move earth along the Dakota Access pipeline route east of Williston, N.D., in late July 2016. Eric Hylden / Forum News Service

Another issue with the amendment to the ordinance, according to planners, is that it might not solely affect pipelines still in the works. It could also apply to existing “transmission lines,” such as overhead power lines, that are already in place. Lincoln County Planning Director Toby Brown said the amendments would make those existing transmission lines non-conforming.

“There are several existing transmission lines, [Dakota Access Pipeline] being one,” he said. “The proposed text amendments could make existing transmission lines in county non-conforming uses.”

The commission considered including a revision to grandfather existing transmission lines, but after speaking with legal counsel, Brown said it would take “some fine tuning” of the language to ensure Navigator or Summit pipelines are not accidentally grandfathered in, too.

Lincoln County Planning Director Toby Brown, front, speaks to the Lincoln County Planning Commission on setback proposals for carbon dioxide pipelines in Lincoln County on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Screenshot / Lincoln County via YouTube

Brown repeatedly made clear that legal ambiguity makes the citizen-initiated amendment challenging to consider, even after the commission revised the proposed amendments.

“I think legal counsel still would have concerns about overall legal concerns they might have,” he said.

Despite the hesitation from Brown regarding more complex legal questions — and the quandary of deeming existing transmission lines as non-conforming to the ordinance — commission members Hogan, Jerry Jongeling and Erik Scott voted to advance the amendment to the Lincoln County Commission. Jongeling’s vote in favor came with hesitation, noting he has concerns that he hopes the county commissioners will investigate.

Planning commission members Scott Green and Enstead both voted no on the proposal, noting their desire to see a map created with the setbacks overlaid before they can be comfortable advancing it.

The Lincoln County Commission will meet next on Tuesday, June 27. It is unclear if the authority will take up the issue immediately, or if it will be postponed until a meeting at a later date.