SD man sentenced to three life terms for 2021 triple murder

TYNDALL, S.D. — A Scotland man was sentenced to life in prison for a 2021 shooting that killed three and injured two more in south-central South Dakota.

Francis Lange was sentenced Monday, July 24, to serve three life terms plus 15 years for the 2021 shooting that killed Diane Akins and Librado and Angela Monclova. The sentencing draws to a close more than one and a half years of legal proceedings.

Law enforcement, including the Bon Homme County Sheriff's Office and the Scotland Police Department were on the scene Wednesday morning at 710 Second Street in Scotland, where a suspect allegedly shot and killed three people the previous evening. Erik Kaufman / Mitchell Republic

The sentence stems from the night of Nov. 9, 2021, when the Bon Homme County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 700 block of Second Street in Scotland after a woman called 911 to report that her mother-in-law had been shot. The caller also said she believed a male was shot.

When first responders arrived on scene, they located three unresponsive individuals. Liberado and Angela Monclova were pronounced dead at the scene, while Akins was pronounced dead at a Scotland hospital.

A 5-year-old child and another adult woman were also shot in the home, though both survived.

During the investigation, a Bon Homme County deputy recalled a domestic violence incident from months prior where he separated Lange and his then-girlfriend Angela Monclova and had taken Lange to his father’s home in Scotland.

The deputy was able to locate Lange at his father’s house and take him into custody.

Using a police service dog, the South Dakota Highway Patrol was able to locate the handgun used in the murders roughly a block away from the scene of the crime.

Law enforcement officials were on the scene Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, after a suspect allegedly shot and killed three people at the residence, located at 710 Second Street, the day before. This photo shows the backyard of the residence looking east. Erik Kaufman / Mitchell Republic

In May 2023, Lange pleaded guilty but mentally ill to three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault. He was convicted and sentenced this week.

The Bon Homme County Sheriff’s Office, which has just two deputies, according to the South Dakota Sheriffs' Association, was assisted in their investigation by the South Dakota Highway Patrol and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.