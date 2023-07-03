Lake Preston man acquitted of all charges in 2021 fatal crash near Freeman

OLIVET, S.D. — A Lake Preston man was acquitted of all charges related to a 2021 crash that killed two in Hutchinson County.

On the third day of a Hutchinson County jury trial held in mid-June, 30-year-old Jacob Langland, of Lake Preston, was acquitted of two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of second-degree manslaughter in the alternative and ingestion of methamphetamine.

The charges stem from Sept. 11, 2021, when Langland was driving a pickup truck with an empty horse trailer northbound on U.S. Highway 81 near Freeman. According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Langland was attempting to pass a semi when his truck struck a southbound vehicle head-on.

The crash resulted in the deaths of 75-year-old Albert and 74-year-old Marilyn Wingate, a husband and wife couple from Norfolk, Nebraska.

According to Brent Matter, Langland’s defense attorney, the acquittal followed the defense’s presentation of evidence that showed the crash was the result of brake failure. Matter said the truck Langland was driving was not owned by Langland.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to court records, Judge Patrick Smith granted Langland a judgment of acquittal on June 14 regarding the vehicular homicide and manslaughter charges. Matter said a jury also found Langland not guilty of ingestion of methamphetamine, of which the South Dakota Highway Patrol had previously accused Langland of being under the influence of at the time of the crash.

Matter did not provide a comment regarding the drug charge.

Prior to the acquittal, Langland was facing up to 35 years in prison and fines of up to $70,000. The verdict resulted in the dismissal of all charges. Langland’s $2,500 bond has also been returned, according to court records.

The acquittal draws to a close nearly 13 months of criminal proceedings since Langland was first indicted in May 2022.