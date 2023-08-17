Kelsey Geraets named 2023 Dakotafest Woman Farmer/Rancher of the Year

MITCHELL, S.D. — Kelsey Geraets was named the 2023 Dakotafest Woman Farmer/Rancher of the Year at Dakotafest in Mitchell.

Kelsey Geraets during her acceptance speech at Dakotafest. Ariana Schumacher / Agweek

Geraets is the manager of her family’s feedlot operation near Colton, South Dakota. Agriculture has always been her passion.

“I started off feeding bottle calves when I was much younger. That kind of instilled a little drive to be in agriculture,” Geraets said.

She graduated in 2020 from South Dakota State University with a degree in animal science. Along with managing the feedlot, Geraets is first female to be a member of the South Dakota Corn Growers Board. She also serves as president of the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Auxiliary and is a member of the South Dakota Beef Industry Council board.

Now, she is being honored as this year’s Dakotafest Woman Farmer/Rancher of the Year.

The 2023 nominees for Dakotafest Woman Farmer/Rancher of the Year award. Ariana Schumacher /Agweek

Other nominees for the award were Calli Williams, Judi Larson, Pam Geppert and Julie Walloch.

“It’s such an honor and I am just overjoyed,” Geraets said. “I was honored to even be nominated but to even be put up against a panel of ladies like that and then to be chosen is just such a great feeling. I mean it is so empowering sitting up there with those women and just knowing we all do the best at what we do.”

It’s an important honor that helps promote women in the ag industry.

“Women in agriculture just bring a different perspective, and it’s good to have all perspectives when trying to run a farm, promote a farm, sell product, and they just bring new and fresh ideas to the table and it’s really important to honor that,” said Niki Jones, marketing director for Dakotafest.

“Women give a different nurturing aspect is usually what I like to tell people,” Geraets said. “We are very patient and we pay attention to detail more than our male counterparts.”

Geraets hopes to encourage the next generation of women agriculturalists.

“Get out there, get involved,” Geraets said. “Don’t be afraid, just jump right in. If you are scared, that means you’re doing it right and if people tell you you can’t, just get out there and do it anyway and show them that you can and show them that you deserve to be at the table just as much as the men do.”