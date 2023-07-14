Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News South Dakota

Iowa man identified as victim of fatal motorcycle crash in Minnehaha County

The crash happened at approximately 4:15 p.m. Sunday, July 9, when authorities were called to mile marker 85 of South Dakota Highway 11, roughly three miles north of Corson.

South Dakota Highway Patrol NEW.jpg
Hunter Dunteman
By Hunter Dunteman
Today at 2:01 PM

SIOUX FALLS — An Iowa man has been identified as the victim in a weekend crash in rural Minnehaha County.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol named 62-year-old Randall Loerch, of Spirit Lake, Iowa, as the man who died.

The crash happened at approximately 4:15 p.m. Sunday, July 9, when authorities were called to mile marker 85 of South Dakota Highway 11, roughly three miles north of Corson.

According to preliminary crash information, Loerch was driving a 2003 Harley Davidson FLHTCUI Shrine motorcycle northbound on Highway 11 when he pulled on to the shoulder.

As Loerch attempted to make a U-turn, a 2016 Hyundai Tucson, which was driving northbound behind Loerch, struck the motorcycle.

Loerch was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

2973727+Vehicle crash3.jpg
Local
No charges after woman kills six horses roaming free on road near Mount Vernon
Due to darkness, the report says she was unable to see the horses that were outside of a fence and on the road.
1d ago
 · 
By  Luke Hagen

The driver of the Hyundai, identified as 28-year-old Mara Bossman, of Garretson, was not injured in the crash.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

Hunter Dunteman
By Hunter Dunteman
A South Dakota native, Hunter joined Forum Communications as a reporter for the Mitchell (S.D.) Republic in June 2021 and now works as a digital reporter for Sioux Falls Live, with a primary focus on crime in Sioux Falls and government in Lincoln County.
