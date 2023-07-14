Iowa man identified as victim of fatal motorcycle crash in Minnehaha County

SIOUX FALLS — An Iowa man has been identified as the victim in a weekend crash in rural Minnehaha County.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol named 62-year-old Randall Loerch, of Spirit Lake, Iowa, as the man who died.

The crash happened at approximately 4:15 p.m. Sunday, July 9, when authorities were called to mile marker 85 of South Dakota Highway 11, roughly three miles north of Corson.

According to preliminary crash information, Loerch was driving a 2003 Harley Davidson FLHTCUI Shrine motorcycle northbound on Highway 11 when he pulled on to the shoulder.

As Loerch attempted to make a U-turn, a 2016 Hyundai Tucson, which was driving northbound behind Loerch, struck the motorcycle.

Loerch was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai, identified as 28-year-old Mara Bossman, of Garretson, was not injured in the crash.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.