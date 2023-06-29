Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Hundreds of ag students attend Scouting and Scholarships

Ag PhD welcomed hundreds of college students from across the Midwest to learn all about crop scouting and possibly walk away with some college scholarships.

Brian Hefty shares soybean scouting tips during Scouting and Scholarships.
Ariana Schumacher
Ariana Schumacher
By Ariana Schumacher
Today at 10:02 AM

BALTIC, S.D. — Hundreds of college students from around 40 schools across the Midwest gained hands-on crop scouting experience with the chance to win college scholarships during AgPhD’s Scouting and Scholarships event.

The college students were able to get an up-close look at issues they could see in their crops through conversations by experienced Hefty Seed agronomists.

“The whole point is we want to get them out in the field a little bit, we break them up into different stations and we will teach them just a little bit on corn, a little bit on soybeans, a little bit on scouting, soil testing a whole bunch of different topics,” said Brian Hefty CEO of Hefty Seed Company and Co-Host of Ag PhD .

Students attending Scouting and Scholarships.
Ariana Schumacher

“It’s a lot different than learning in the classroom because they can tell you about it, but actually getting the visual and having someone hand around things, doing hands on activities, I feel like more prepared to actually do it myself rather than just reading about it in a book,” said Kaylynn Ridgely, Northwestern College ag business student.

Students listening to a break-out session during Scouting and Scholarships.
Ariana Schumacher

It also gives students a chance to ask all their questions.

“Sometimes it’s ‘hey my dad wanted me to ask you this or other times ‘I’m just getting going, and this is what I am seeing, I’ve got this problem, I would like to do this, I just need help’ and there are so many things that people get unfortunately bad advice anymore, so we are trying to make sure that we sort through that,” Hefty said.

“It’s a whole learning opportunity, I mean today alone I have learned a whole bunch, it’s a good opportunity really,” said Ben Furst, DMACC ag business student.

Agronomist gives an up-close look at a worm on a soybean plant during Scouting and Scholarships.
Ariana Schumacher

At the event this year, they were also able to give away over 100 college scholarships to the attendees.

“When it’s Scouting and Scholarships and we are giving away over a hundred college scholarships, your odds of winning are good,” Hefty said.

Students learn from agronomists at Scouting and Scholarships.
Ariana Schumacher

The goal is to help build the next generation of agriculturalists, one field scouting station at a time.

“The younger generation is the future and the big thing is we have a lot of challenges in agriculture so my brother Darren and I grew up on the farm, we’ve been involved in our farming operation our whole lives and we are trying to do the right thing as we try to give back to that younger generation,” Hefty said.

They are giving students the tools they need to be successful in their fields.

“In terms of the learning side of it, it’s just one day with agriculture where you can be around some people who can hopefully answer just about any question you’ve got about raising better crops and making more money on the farm,” Hefty said. “Then the other side that in my opinion doesn’t get talked about enough is how do we leave the land in better condition moving forward.”

Ariana is a reporter for Agweek based out of South Dakota. She graduated from South Dakota State University in 2022 with a double major in Agricultural Communications and Journalism, with a minor in Animal Science. She is currently a graduate student at SDSU, working towards her Masters of Mass Communications degree. She enjoys reporting on all things agriculture and sharing the stories that matter to both the producers and the consumers.

