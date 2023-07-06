Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News South Dakota

Human remains discovered in wooded area of Sioux Falls park

Authorities say the remains were discovered by a park patron, and that the death does not appear to be suspicious

SiouxFallsPolice.jpeg
Hunter Dunteman
By Hunter Dunteman
Today at 1:00 PM

SIOUX FALLS — Human remains were found in a Sioux Falls park, leading police to launch an investigation into the death.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, police in Sioux Falls were called to an area of Sertoma Park, near 49th Street and Kiwanis Avenue, for a report of human remains located in a wooded area by a park patron.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said nothing about the death appears to be suspicious, but that an autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause and manner of death.

Authorities are currently working to identify the victim, but estimated the remains to be those of a 58-year-old man. Clemens did not indicate how long the remains may have been in the park.

The call came to police more than seven hours after authorities began a homicide investigation across town, but the two cases do not appear to be related in any way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clemens said more information regarding the death will be released at a later date.

Latest news from Public Safety...

Hunter Dunteman
By Hunter Dunteman
A South Dakota native, Hunter joined Forum Communications as a reporter for the Mitchell (S.D.) Republic in June 2021 and now works as a digital reporter for Sioux Falls Live, with a primary focus on crime and Sioux Falls and government in Lincoln County.
What To Read Next
_M7A8876.JPG
South Dakota
South Dakota legislators split over how to address landowner property rights
22h ago
 · 
By  Caleb Barber
Beware,Of,Rattlesnakes,When,Hiking,In,The,Badlands,National,Park.
South Dakota
Rattlesnake season leads to close calls, some bites and need for precautions
1d ago
 · 
By  Abbey Stegenga / South Dakota News Watch
Lincoln County Courthouse.jpg
South Dakota
Lincoln County residents pressure commission to act on pipeline ordinance
1d ago
 · 
By  Hunter Dunteman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
IMG_6717.JPG
Members Only
Local
Vietnam-era Cobra helicopter brought to Chamberlain, adding to growing Veterans Park display
2d ago
 · 
By  Kai Englisch
070623.N.DR.AFBPRESIDENT1.JPG
Business
American Farm Bureau Federation leadership talks crop insurance, labor, farming succession at Mitchell stop
21h ago
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
IMG_9141.JPG
Sports
Mitchell city golf tournament to host junior competition for first time
2d ago
 · 
By  Jacob Nielson
Helpful_Tips_3700x2400.jpg
News
Learn how to log in to your news account, e-paper and more
Sep 18, 2020
 · 
By  Kris Hauge