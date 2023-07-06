Human remains discovered in wooded area of Sioux Falls park

SIOUX FALLS — Human remains were found in a Sioux Falls park, leading police to launch an investigation into the death.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, police in Sioux Falls were called to an area of Sertoma Park, near 49th Street and Kiwanis Avenue, for a report of human remains located in a wooded area by a park patron.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said nothing about the death appears to be suspicious, but that an autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause and manner of death.

Authorities are currently working to identify the victim, but estimated the remains to be those of a 58-year-old man. Clemens did not indicate how long the remains may have been in the park.

The call came to police more than seven hours after authorities began a homicide investigation across town, but the two cases do not appear to be related in any way.

Clemens said more information regarding the death will be released at a later date.