Sioux Falls homicide victim believed to have been killed 6 days prior to discovery

SIOUX FALLS — A suspect has confessed to killing a man in Sioux Falls and leaving his body behind for as many as six days, according to court documents.

On Thursday, July 6, the Sioux Falls Police Department announced its investigation into a suspicious death as a homicide. Though police spokesman Sam Clemens declined to release details surrounding the death, court documents indicate a suspect has already been arrested and confessed in the case.

According to an affidavit, police were first called to an apartment complex in the 600 block of North Cliff Avenue shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a cardiac arrest. The apartment’s landlord had been contacted by a behavioral health worker regarding a client that had fallen out of touch.

The landlord entered the apartment and located 63-year-old Nigussie Bulti deceased in his bedroom.

Court documents say responding officers could smell a “strong odor of decomposition” emanating from the apartment before they entered, and located Bulti’s body partially stuffed into a black bag with his torso extending outward from the bag. Evidence observed around the body indicated Bulti’s death was not recent.

Police investigating the scene located one empty trash can and a second trash can with shoes in it, which they say were also covered in dried blood. A box cutter was also found on the floor of the apartment.

After locating an unsecured window in the unit, police set up a perimeter around the scene.

Investigators obtained a search warrant to process the scene more thoroughly. Throughout the apartment, court documents say authorities located multiple items with what appeared to be dried blood on it, including a broken fan, a knife with an antler handle and multiple cords.

In speaking with potential witnesses, one woman told investigators that she had seen an individual she knew as “Morningstar” near Bulti’s apartment. One officer recognized the name and description, identifying the individual referenced as 36-year-old Morningstar Jewett.

Jewett had been arrested in a separate incident on July 4 and charged after police spokesman Sam Clemens said he had spit on and threatened the life of an officer during a contact for disorderly conduct. Court records indicate that after an initial court appearance, Jewett was pending release on a personal recognizance bond.

Investigators headed to the Minnehaha County Jail to speak with Jewett. In viewing his property, detectives made note that Jewett was booked while wearing a pair of jeans with what appeared to be dried blood on them and was wearing shoes that seemed to match a footprint located in Bulti’s apartment.

During an interview with police at the Sioux Falls Law Enforcement Center, Jewett initially denied being near Bulti’s apartment. He eventually revised his statement, with court document saying he told detectives “You got me.”

An affidavit filed with the courts says Jewett told detectives a fight broke out involving Jewett’s girlfriend, and that he used a piece of wood to beat Bulti.

Court documents allege that Jewett told investigators the fight happened six days ago, on June 29, and that after the fight, someone went into the apartment and took several items. Though he declined to identify anyone, he added that multiple others tried to clean up the scene.

Jewett is in jail on a $50,000 bond where he’s facing two counts of aggravated assault in connection to Bulti’s death. More charges are expected to be filed at a later date.

He’s next scheduled to appear in a Minnehaha County courtroom on July 20.