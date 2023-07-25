Hartford chiropractor charged with rape of minor, sexual contact with child

HARTFORD, S.D. — A Hartford chiropractor known to work with student-athletes was arrested this week and charged with several sex crimes involving juvenile victims.

Joel Martens, 31, of Hartford, was arrested at approximately 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 24, after a warrant was issued for his arrest on one count of rape of a child between 13 and 16 years of age and seven counts of sexual contact with a child by a person of authority.

Sgt. Zachary Cegelske of the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest in a Tuesday morning news conference at the Sioux Falls Law Enforcement Center, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

According to court documents, an investigation into Martens began July 22 when a student-athlete between the ages of 13 and 16 reported to the Sheriff’s Office that she had been raped by Martens for the past eight months.

The victim told authorities that Martens had first made sexual contact with her while she was doing pull-ups during an athletics training session in May 2021, but that she didn’t say anything because she was “shocked and confused.”

In March 2022, the victim began seeing Martens again for treatment of an athletic injury. The victim told police Martens had sexually abused her on five separate occasions over the following weeks and began texting her in a more personal sense.

“Joel told her not to tell anyone because it could ruin his life and career,” court documents read. “Joel told [the victim] that what he was doing was good for her rehab and recovery from her injuries.”

Court documents allege that during a later period of time, when Martens’ assistant was on leave, he would schedule appointments with the victim on days the two were alone in the office, and more sexual abuse would occur.

The victim told police that the sexual contact eventually escalated to intercourse. She estimated that Martens had sex with her more than 100 times in multiple locations in Minnehaha County between April 19, 2022, and Feb. 26, 2023.

A review of the victim’s phone activity recovered text messages between Martens and the victim that corroborate some details of the relationship, court documents indicate.

Martens now faces one Class 3 felony and seven Class 6 felonies. If convicted of all charges, he could be sentenced to serve up to 29 years in prison and pay fines of up to $58,000.

During an appearance at the Minnehaha County Courthouse on Tuesday, July 25, Martens did not enter a plea. He's next scheduled to appear Aug. 8. He remains in the Minnehaha County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

"Martens is a chiropractor in Hartford and worked with many student-athletes in the area," Cegelske said, adding that anyone with additional information should contact the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office at 605-367-4300.

