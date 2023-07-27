Gov. Kristi Noem claims of transparency called into question

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has promised to run the most transparent administration in state history, but a group of journalists and other media experts say the governor is less open and accessible than her predecessors.

Media members and experts interviewed by News Watch said that, in contrast to past administrations, Noem and others in state agencies have routinely denied interview requests, often refuse to answer simple questions about news topics or don’t return calls or emails.

Often, they require questions to be sent in emails that are responded to with brief statements rather than specific answers. Noem has also moved more toward providing public information in prepared statements or in highly produced videos rather than through back-and-forth discussion with reporters from well-established South Dakota media outlets.

“It seems to have gotten worse during her time in office. Things seemed to have tightened up,” said Kevin Woster, who has more than 40 years of reporting for state newspapers and TV and radio stations.

“She was a different politician when she was in the (U.S.) House of Representatives, more open and more inclined to focus on South Dakota issues rather than the hard-right themes. And I honestly believed her 2018 campaign pledge to be the most open of administrations. Maybe I was naive, or maybe she changed. Or both.”

Meanwhile, Noem continues to trumpet her openness. In response to questions for this article, her spokesperson, Ian Fury, said that the governor has provided more information to the public than any of her predecessors and often relies on communication methods beyond the traditional media.

“There are many ways to communicate with the public directly; answering reporters’ questions is just one of those,” Fury wrote. “If reporters are unsatisfied with the answers that they receive, then they can always ask better questions.”

David Bordewyk, executive director of the South Dakota Newspaper Association, said he has heard from numerous members of the press saying it’s increasingly difficult to reach state officials in Pierre as well as state employees who do important work in their local communities.

“The relationships between the press and public officials, being able to share information and to help tell a story, that’s not happening, even for things that are not a controversial topic,” Bordewyk said.

The approach by Noem has not followed a state tradition of openness, which Woster said is not good for the state.

“The closed-shop mentality that seems to have evolved in the Noem administration in the last few years ... I’m saddened by that, both as a journalist and as a South Dakotan.”

Fury did not allow for an interview with himself or Noem but did send News Watch a statement in response to questions about media access to her administration.

“We communicate directly with the people of South Dakota, and the media is just one means of doing that,” he said.

Fury wrote that Noem has published more material online than any prior governor.

Fury said the governor answers reporter questions “at the appropriate time.” Fury added that state agencies follow a policy in which media requests go through communications teams so other employees can focus fully on their jobs.

Michael Card, a political science professor at the University of South Dakota, said elected officials demonstrate a certain level of accountability when they regularly respond to journalists’ questions.

“The public needs to be able to learn what their government is doing with some degree of detail,” he said. “Knowing what it’s doing and why is essential for democracy.”

The shift to limiting access of the press and public to government information has spilled over into the Game, Fish and Parks Department, reporters told News Watch.

“I think the agency today is the least open, and its employees are the most worried about their jobs that I can remember,” Woster wrote to News Watch in an email.

The Noem policy of using public-information (PIO) or communications officers to filter media requests has become a more common practice in American government over the past couple decades, according to the Society of Professional Journalists, a top media trade group.

SPJ calls the practice “Censorship by PIO” and decries the method as a way for the government to control its messaging and prevent the press from accessing information or personnel within government.

Bordewyk noted that much of the governor’s current communication strategy takes place on conservative national cable networks or through highly produced messaging on social media channels and not through contacts or interviews with local media.

Mark Watson has spent the past 18 years at the Black Hills Pioneer newspaper in Spearfish, serving 15 of those years as editor, where he also frequently covers the outdoors and environment.

Watson said he has noticed a sharp decline in the willingness, or ability, of GFP employees to speak with him and his staff on the record. Watson said the suppression prevented him from doing public-service reporting recently when a mountain lion was relocated from a residential neighborhood in Spearfish and when sightings of bears suddenly rose in western South Dakota.

“If we’re not able to get even a little bit of information from the GFP, somebody is going to get hurt,” Watson said. “The delay of information from official sources is, in a worst-case scenario, going to get somebody hurt.”

Harrington, the GFP spokesperson, did not grant News Watch an interview.

He did respond by email and said that the GFP communications team is dedicated to providing custom service that includes communicating with the public through the agency website, social media accounts, print materials, emails, videos, podcasts and press releases.

He said the communications team responds to media requests “as appropriate.”

George Vandel, a retired GFP official, said GFP Secretary Kevin Robling has continued the practice of holding monthly conference calls with outdoors leaders, but he has heard about limits on media access.

“I don’t know what’s going on, but I suspect that this is an administration that doesn’t like bad news, so if it’s anything negative, they don’t want anybody talking to the news,” Vandel said.

Vandel and Wildlife Federation President Zachery T. Hunke both said they have seen a recent decline in the importance placed upon input from their organization and the public when it comes to the GFP Commission, an appointed board that makes outdoors policy decisions in South Dakota.

Josh Linehan, managing editor of The Brookings Register, recently filed a formal public records request to obtain information about calls made to the governor’s anonymous “whistleblower hotline” for complaints about higher education in South Dakota.

After a long delay, Linehan received a letter from the state denying the request, saying the complaints fell under a records exemption for correspondence to an elected official.

“I cannot imagine that the governor’s office created this hotline and it has not created one record subject to public records law,” Linehan said. “It’s a frustrating process because they’re the public’s records and the public has a right to know,” he said.

— This article was produced by South Dakota News Watch, a non-profit journalism organization located online at sdnewswatch.org. News Watch reporters Stu Whitney and Abbey Stegenga contributed to this report.