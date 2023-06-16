GFP: More than 1 million pheasants harvested last season in South Dakota

PIERRE — The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department estimates pheasant hunters harvested 1.158 million birds in South Dakota during the 2022-23 season.

Officials figure the number by calculating the total number of resident and nonresident hunters and multiplying it by the reported average bird harvest per hunter.

Hunter reports throughout the 2022 season saw the highest harvest since 2016 and was 10% higher than the past 10-year average, GFP says. The report claimed an average of 9 pheasants per hunter for the 2022 season.

“Quality habitat is key for abundant wildlife populations, which is why this is the number one priority for our department,” said GFP Secretary Kevin Robling. “Hunters also need to have access to these areas to be able to enjoy these populations.”

GFP says there was 1.48 million acres of private land enrolled in GFP’s public access programs in 2022. These lands are enrolled in GFP’s Walk-in Area, James River Watershed Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program (CREP), Controlled Hunting Access Program, Lower Oahe Waterfowl Access Area, Elk Hunting Access Area, and Aquatic Access programs.

“Our largest program for private land access is our Walk-In Area program,” said Mark Norton, Hunting Access and Farm Bill Coordinator. “This year, we celebrate its 35th anniversary and look forward to continuing to build upon one of the most successful programs ever for public hunting access.”

In a press release, the GFP says its goal for 2023 is to exceed 1.5 million acres of private land enrolled for public hunting, increasing from the 1.48 million acres enrolled in 2022.

“Our pheasant hunting traditions are strong in South Dakota,” concluded Robling. “We’re going to continue to build off these traditions and ensure the next generation is able to enjoy the same pheasant hunting success that we enjoy today.”

The 2023 traditional pheasant season runs from October 21, 2023, to January 31, 2024.