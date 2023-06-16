Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News South Dakota

GFP: More than 1 million pheasants harvested last season in South Dakota

In a press release, the GFP says its goal for 2023 is to exceed 1.5 million acres of private land enrolled for public hunting, increasing from the 1.48 million acres enrolled in 2022.

Lone pheasant
A South Carolina hunter brings the lone pheasant his group shot back to the truck from a slough about a half-mile long Saturday afternoon north of Mount Vernon.
Mitchell Republic file photo
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 11:36 AM

PIERRE — The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department estimates pheasant hunters harvested 1.158 million birds in South Dakota during the 2022-23 season.

Officials figure the number by calculating the total number of resident and nonresident hunters and multiplying it by the reported average bird harvest per hunter.

Hunter reports throughout the 2022 season saw the highest harvest since 2016 and was 10% higher than the past 10-year average, GFP says. The report claimed an average of 9 pheasants per hunter for the 2022 season.

“Quality habitat is key for abundant wildlife populations, which is why this is the number one priority for our department,” said GFP Secretary Kevin Robling. “Hunters also need to have access to these areas to be able to enjoy these populations.”

GFP says there was 1.48 million acres of private land enrolled in GFP’s public access programs in 2022. These lands are enrolled in GFP’s Walk-in Area, James River Watershed Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program (CREP), Controlled Hunting Access Program, Lower Oahe Waterfowl Access Area, Elk Hunting Access Area, and Aquatic Access programs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our largest program for private land access is our Walk-In Area program,” said Mark Norton, Hunting Access and Farm Bill Coordinator. “This year, we celebrate its 35th anniversary and look forward to continuing to build upon one of the most successful programs ever for public hunting access.”

In a press release, the GFP says its goal for 2023 is to exceed 1.5 million acres of private land enrolled for public hunting, increasing from the 1.48 million acres enrolled in 2022.

“Our pheasant hunting traditions are strong in South Dakota,” concluded Robling. “We’re going to continue to build off these traditions and ensure the next generation is able to enjoy the same pheasant hunting success that we enjoy today.”

The 2023 traditional pheasant season runs from October 21, 2023, to January 31, 2024.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
CountyNewspaper-1024x768 (1).jpg
South Dakota
Weekly newspapers in South Dakota bucking media trends
June 16, 2023 11:01 AM
 · 
By  Bart Pfankuch, South Dakota News Watch
Jack Weinstein bike 1.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Bikepacking enthusiasts gear up for bucket-list adventure on Great Divide Mountain Bike Route
June 16, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Tracking a slow moving cold front
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Tracking a slow moving front
June 15, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
CarlyHaring_2023_USD.jpg
College
Mitchell native Carly Haring awarded NCAA postgraduate scholarship for USD
June 14, 2023 01:39 PM
 · 
By  University of South Dakota Athletics
6-12-23H&SAddie-3.jpg
Community
Schmit family takes it one day at a time for cancer survivor Addie
June 13, 2023 03:04 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
GAL_4015_Bryan_Cannon.jpg
College
Catching up with former area athletes: Price helps Roadrunners claim junior college national title
June 15, 2023 03:18 PM
 · 
By  Zech Lambert
3324271+General baseball.jpg
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup for June 15: Mudcats top Rays in all-Parkston clash
June 15, 2023 11:22 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic