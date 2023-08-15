Farm bill is a hot topic at Dakotafest

MITCHELL — Agricultural leaders from a variety of commodity group across South Dakota and the country met at Dakotafest in Mitchell to discuss the growth of their industries and the policy changes they would like to see in the upcoming farm bill.

Leaders spoke on a panel at the first day of Dakotafest, which got underway Tuesday, Aug. 15, and continues through Thursday.

With the farm bill due to expire this fall, industry leaders are discussing what topics they would like to see included.

“At Corn Growers, we are working on a mandatory base acre update for this farm bill which would help make the farm bill more relevant and modern to what actual practices, recent planning practices that are going on across the Midwest; also looking at what we can do to, you know, enhance and strengthen Title 1 program overall,” said Scott Stahl, member of the South Dakota Corn Growers Association and a member of the National Corn Growers Association Ethanol Action Team.

The panel consisted of Craig Andersen, Brett Kenzy, Scott Stahl, Justin Tupper, Scott Vanderwal and Brandon Wipf. Ariana Schumacher / Agweek

“With the farm bill, pork producers generally don’t have a whole lot of asks, but the last farm bill we started to have a few more asks because of the vaccine bank that we wanted to do and trying to get that supplied and things. We have also had (African Swine Fever) throughout the world, not in the U.S., luckily,” said Craig Andersen, member of South Dakota Pork Producers Council and representative on the National Pork Producers Council Board. “So, we are worried about how our borders are being protected.”

But it wasn’t all just farm bill discussion. Leaders were also able to touch on other industry concerns and successes.

“Brazilian beef has been a huge topic as of late. They have been kind of bad actors within the industry. Hope we can highlight some of the things that we have talked to (Ag) Secretary (Tom) Vilsack about, the deforestation that they do over there, some of the use of forced labor and not reporting on time some of their (bovine spongiform encephalopathy cases), so some of the safety issues that we think Brazil poses to our U.S. cattle herd,” said Justin Tupper, president of U.S. Cattlemen’s Association.

“We are seeing it grow throughout the state. This last year has been a little bit of a low because of building prices with the COVID supply chain issues and all that type of thing,” Andersen said.

Producers and ag leaders came together to discuss industry topics at Dakotafest. Ariana Schumacher / Agweek

Panels like the one on Tuesday allow for commodity groups to come together and share their insight on the agricultural industry.

“To make sure the producers know where we are at, where we stand and what we do . And I also think it is very important to collaborate with the other organizations that maybe have like-minded ideas and things,” Tupper said.

“It’s great to be a part of a panel like this. I kind of equate it to when I look at my farm, very diversified, our cattle operation, corn, soybeans, hay, oats, and you know my corn bin is next to my soybean bin, so anything we can do to help those diversified operations work together. And obviously the more we have together, the stronger voice we have with those influencers and policy makers,” Stahl said.

The panel also featured speakers from American Farm Bureau, R-CALF, and the American Soybean Association.